Wildsight’s Field to Fork event

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook is offering an evening to celebrate all things community on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Field to Fork will be held at Biscuit: A Place to Sup in Kimberley’s Platzl from 6 to 9 p.m.

This is the second time Field to Fork will be held. Field to Fork is an event inspired by the 100-mile diet, where everything, including food, wine, art and music come from Kimberley and the surrounding areas.

Biscuit’s Chef Ryan has planned a menu of canapés, grazing plates and desserts that represent this growing region. All key ingredients will be sourced from local fields, farms and food producers, and all will have travelled less than 100 miles before hitting your plate. The bar will feature mead, beer, and signature cocktails inspired by local flavours.

Contributing to the feast are: Over Time Beer Works; Bohemian Spirits; Pommier Ranch Meadery; Niwas Rustic Break; We be Farmin’; Edible Acres; Apple Quill Farm; and Cranbrook Food Recovery.

Music for the evening will be provided by Wild Fillies, and Joseph Cross has a provided a canvas print “Guiding Hands” for the silent auction. Also available in the auction will be Grant Smith’s digital artwork “The Decline & Disappearance of the South Purcell Mountain Caribou”.

Raffle prizes include:

• A floral arrangement from Noble Flower Co.

• 3 premium wired headbands from Twist of Gray

• A sustainability gift basket from Travelling Top-Ups

• A gift basket from Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook

• Donation to be confirmed from Love, Mary

• Donation to be confirmed from Black Market Baking

Tickets are $60 per person, with 70 tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.Tickets include: – Canapes and grazing platters – Dessert – 2 raffle tickets for the prize auction – 1 welcome drink

Kindly note that tickets do not include: – Alcoholic beverages (wine, beer, cocktails) – Additional raffle tickets

Proceeds from this event are used towards Wildsight’s food sustainability programs, which in turn can help to support our local food systems and economy:

Apple Capture

Backyard Farmers

Kimberley Community Garden

Kimberley Farmers’ Market