Wildsight’s sixth annual Harvest Party

Summer is officially over and the season of harvest has begun

On Saturday, September 22, 2019 Widsight hosted their fifth annual Harvest Party at the community garden on Rotary Drive.

The free family event featured a potluck along with games and activities such as their famed zucchini races and the weigh in for the spud bucket showdown.

There was also a pick and press event where volunteers learned how to pick, process and press apples into juice.

WildSafeBC was also on site to host a bear spray demonstration, and an electric fencing demonstration hosted by Gillian Sanders of Grizzly Bear solutions.

The annual party marks the end of summer and beginning of fall, with the fall equinox having commenced on Monday, September 23, 2019.



