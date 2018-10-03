Winter clothing re-use

By Corey Bullock

The churches of Kimberley are organizing the seventh annual winter clothing re-use on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The free community event works just like the reuse centre: everyone is welcome to simply come the day of and take what is useful or helpful for them to gear up for winter.

The event takes place at the Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church at 395 Marsen St., across from the Kimberley Skate Park.

You can help by donating items that are clean and in good repair to pass on to others. They will accept any winter wear donations for kids and adults including coats, boots, gloves, sweaters, hats and snow pants.

You can drop off your donations to the church (395 Marsden St.) on the mornings of Oct. 16 to 19, or give Drew a call at 250.427.7316 if you need help or more information.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
