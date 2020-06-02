Wolf cubs at play in the Cranbrook area

Photographer Linda Botterill and her husband were out in the backcountry recently when they came upon three wolf pups playing on the forestry road.

The pups were distracted by one another, just frolicking, jumping, and rolling on the ground together.

The parents were howling nearby but they were protected from sight by the trees.

The pups were nervous to cross a ditch in the direction of their parents, and howled back. But as Botterill took the photos from a safe distance, they finally worked up the nerve.

Botterill says that all the while, the sound of the parents and pups howling was eerie, but the experience was so very exhilarating.

Photos courtesy Botterill Photography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Join Kootenay family in virtual walk for Ronald McDonald House

Just Posted

City of Kimberley encourages people and pets to stay away from fast flowing creeks

City doesn’t anticipate flooding but creeks are running very fast

Wolf cubs at play in the Cranbrook area

Photographer Linda Botterill and her husband were out in the backcountry recently… Continue reading

First Saturday cancelled for July and August

Arts Council will wait to make a decision on September and Oktoberfest

City of Kimberley issues Boil Water Notice

The City of Kimberley issued a Boil Water Notice for all users… Continue reading

Impaired driver apprehended on Hwy 95A at 3:30 a.m. Saturday

Kimberley RCMP continued to remove impaired drivers from the roads. The latest… Continue reading

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

189 homes in Grand Forks area given evacuation orders

Homes are in the Nursery, Grand Forks Airport, Gilpin Rd., Johnson Flats and Granby Rd. areas

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

B.C. Hockey League prepping for 2020-21

League reviewing different scenarios and start times in compliance with provincial regulations

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Most Read