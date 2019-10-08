Women for Women event coming to Centre 64

On Friday, November 1, East Kootenay women are invited to come out and raise a glass to support the arts.

Centre 64 and the Kimberley Arts Council are hosting the second annual Women for Women event, after a rousing inaugural last year.

The intention is to create a longstanding annual event celebrating local business and artisan women and all the women who support them.

This promises to be a great evening to mingle with friends and maybe do some shopping while sipping a glass or two of wine accompanied by yummy munchies. A live DJ will fill the space with great 80’s tunes so you can feel free to show off your moves. Thanks to the generosity of multiple sponsors several great door prizes will be given away throughout the evening. Dressing up is optional, but anybody dressing in 80’s style will also have the chance to win a prize for best costume. There will be a photo booth to capture all the fun and frivolity. #centre_64

The event will be showcasing local women artisans and the beautiful work they do, and the rumour is that some of them are creating items exclusive to this event – now, who can resist that?

Please help the Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 to top last year’s successful event and get your tickets now! Tickets are available at Centre 64 or online at https://eastkootenay.snapd.com/events

If there are groups or companies that would like to sponsor prizes – they can contact Layne Smith-Brown at Layne@HummInc.com

Artisans Vendors can contact Christine at Info@KimberleyArts.ca

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door).



