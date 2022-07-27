Work has begun on Swan Ave. Park in Kimberley

Earlier this month, work on the Swan Avenue playground got under way. The contractors expect to complete workday the end of October 2022. During that time, the basketball court and field will not be available.

the city of Kimberley asks that people respect that directive during the evening hours as well, as barriers have been put in place for everyone’s safety.

The new park began with a suggestion from two area parents, Todd Larsen and Jeff Rees, who worked to develop the concept since 2019.

“We saw an opportunity to develop the City’s vacant green space behind the Swan Avenue basketball and hockey rink,” Larsen told Council in 2020. “Right away we knew we wanted something simple. We knew that we didn’t want it to be made of plastic or metal. With our kids especially, we found that they tend to play more on rocks and logs; natural features. It seems like the simpler, the better.”

The park will see children’s climbing apparatus’, children’s zip line, and swings as well as picnic tables, benches and plenty of room to lace up skates in the winter. Once the park is built, the City will continue to maintain the space.

This project was made possible by many individuals and agencies. Two major grants were provided by Columbia Basin Trust’s Outdoor Active Recreation Program and the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative with support from Healthy Kimberley. Additional in-kind, financial and volunteer support was received from neighborhood residents, local businesses and contractors, and the City of Kimberley.

