Workshop in Cranbrook for victims of abuse

On December 19, at the Cranbrook Public Library Manual Training Room, Darlene will present the second in a series of workshops for survivors of trauma and abuse.

Workshop 2 is Vulnerability and Courage.You do not need to have attended the first workshop for this to be valuable.

You will leave with tools and steps to apply to your life right now.

The workshops are free but donations will be accepted on behalf of Cranbrook transition houses. The next workshop will be December 19th. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration begins at 6:45 p.m.