World Day of Prayer service this Friday, March 6 at Sacred Heart Church

Art work from Zimbabwe has been chosen as the symbol of this year’s World Day of Prayer.

Each year, churches across the world join together for an ecumenical service, led by Christian women who join in prayer for peace and justice.

This year’s World Day of Prayer service in Kimberley will be held at Sacred Heath Catholic Church at 2 p.m. this Friday, March 6.

Every year, the World Day of Prayer focuses on one country where women hope for justice.

This year, the country chosen is Zimbabwe.

The WDP 2020 program is based on Jesus’ encounter with a person who, although positioned for healing, had not acted upon the opportunities given (John 5:2-9a). Jesus asked –“Do you want to be made well?” You are faced with this life-changing question. What are you going to do? Use this opportunity to reflect with your WDP group, community and ecumenical partners. Prayer and action are what links us together around the globe.

The country of Zimbabwe continues its search for peace during its political transition. The change in government, that occurred when the WDP materials were written, continues to bring Zimbabwe to the frontlines of the media. The economy crashed the dreams of many, Mugabe died at 95 years old, protests are met with violence, and a massive cyclone has flooded some communities.

However in all moments, WDP women, churches and ecumenical organizations have not lost hope. Join them this Friday at Sacred Heart to pray for change.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

