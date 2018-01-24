Youth Leadership Summit takes place in Kimberley this May

Youth aged 14 to 18 from around the Columbia Basin are invited to apply to attend the Leadership Summit in Kimberley on May 4 to 6, 2018 where they will strengthen their abilities, learn about themselves and their communities, and have fun!

“An event like this is an exciting way to connect Basin youth, tap into their leadership potential and help them grow and make a difference,” said Aimee Ambrosone, Director, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “They’ll be developing the skills—including decision making, networking, collaborating and public speaking—that will carry them into their futures and give them the foundation for effectively engaging in their communities.”

During the weekend, youth will interact with new people, try new experiences and get their brains and bodies moving in a fast-paced environment. They’ll learn about community planning and collaboration, practice public speaking and stage presence, and take part in entertaining skill-building workshops.

Learn more about the Summit and apply online by February 27, 2018 at ourtrust.org/youthsummit. Successful applicants will be subsidized to attend this event for free.

Shawna Lukowski is the Youth Program Coordinator of the Salmo Valley Youth Network. “It is fun to see the youth come together as strangers and leave with a bunch of new friends,” she said. “It presents an opportunity for youth to learn further community engagement, and above all community cooperation to achieve goals. The thing that sticks out most for me is how the Summit holds space for youth to step outside of their comfort zones to accomplish something they may not have ever dreamed of trying before.”

Joni Laberge, Coordinator of Youth Action Sparwood, attended the last summit in May 2016. “The Summit was a fun, inspiring event—for me and the teens,” she said. “I was amazed by how quickly the facilitators took down barriers and built connections. Our teens had a great time and evolved as young leaders, and chaperoning at this fantastic event is what inspired me to pursue youth work as a career.”

Mike Kent coordinates the Basin Youth Network. “The Trust launched the network in 2016 in response to the changing needs of youth and communities. Since then, it has directly impacted the lives of many youth—giving them places to go and things to do, and increasing their senses of self-worth and connection to community. The upcoming Summit takes our local successes and brings them together. Plus it’ll be fun! I encourage all youth to apply.”

The Trust’s Basin Youth Network helps communities increase local activities and opportunities for youth, enabling them to learn skills like leadership and engage more with each other and their communities. To date, the Trust has supported 28 local youth networks. Learn more at ourtrust.org/youthnetwork