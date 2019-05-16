Reader survey offers up $5,000 prize

You could win five big ones

The Kimberley Bulletin is offering readers the chance to win a $5,000 prize just for participating in an online reader survey.

The survey questions will help to gauge the shopping patterns of West Kootenay residents over the next year. Your purchasing plans, whether big or small, are of great interest to our local businesses and have a huge impact on the strategies that these businesses will focus on for their customers.

With this important customer data, businesses will be able to focus on what shoppers will be purchasing which will ultimately help strengthen our local economy.

Because of this, your participation in the survey is vital. We know our readers’ time is valuable, so to show our appreciation for your participation in the Pulse of Black Press Media survey, we’re offering a $5,000 cash prize. It’s as simple as logging on to www.neslonstar.com/contests to get started.

At the end of the survey, you will be asked to provide your name and phone number; however, you can be assured that personal information is gathered for contest entry purposes only and will not be provided to any other sources.

“Advertisers trust their community newspaper to reach local audiences and to provide a reliable and credible news environment. We do that, and now we want to enhance our ability to deliver advertisers’ messages with detailed and current market data.

The Pulse of Black Press Media survey will capture the latest information from our readers to pass along to the local business community,” said Eric Lawson, group publisher, Kootenays and the Boundary.

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP replace Mrs. Watson’s stolen flower basket

She had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society accepts BC Heritage Award

The society won the award for Outstanding Distinguished Service.

Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Calgary

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski presented a petition in the House of Commons… Continue reading

City of Kimberley, Fire Department to practice large-scale emergency exercise

The simulated emergency will take close Jim Ogilvie Way for much of the day on Thursday, May 23.

Kimberley Chamber hosts AGM, welcomes new Board Members

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

No-stopping zone implemented for highway stretch through Kootenay National Park

Two day use areas also closed in order to reduce human-wildlife conflict for feeding bears

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Most Read