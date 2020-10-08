BC VOTES: Clovechok is running on his record

Clovechok is the Liberal candidate for Columbia River Revelstoke

BC Liberal candidate for Columbia River Revelstoke, Doug Clovechok, says he enjoyed his first term as MLA enormously, and he is proud to run on his record.

READ: Clovechok to run again

“I think we’ve accomplished an enormous amount together,” he said. “I have a lot of files I was working on before this snap election was called. I’ve enjoyed the heck out of the work and I look forward to getting back to the job so I can finish what I started.”

Clovechok says that many of the issues he is hearing about from Columbia River Revelstoke residents align with provincial issues, but there are several that are more related to a rural riding like CRR.

He lists those as rural health care and transportation, land use issues, and wildlife issues. He points to a task force he organized on the issue of big horn sheep in Radium as an example of how he can get work done on these issues.

“The Kicking Horse Canyon improvements on the Trans Canada are a big issue. The opioid crisis is a really big issue in our riding,” he said. “Affordable house, child care availability, broad band access. I think COVID-19 has told us that broad band in rural British Columbia is not good enough. My goal is to continue to work on these issues.”

He points to the BC Liberal platform, saying that there are several bold steps in it that point the way to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its affect on the economy.

For instance, he says, the promise from the BC Liberals to eliminate the provincial sales tax for a year is getting rave reviews.

“It’s huge,” he said. “The NDP says that only helps the middle class and the rich, but that’s not true.”

Lower income people also purchase taxable items, he says, and the elimination of the PST would be of great assistance.

He’s also proud the seniors’ care plan the BC Liberals have put forward, calling it a real game changer.

The BC Liberals announced a new Seniors’ Home Care Tax Credit in addition to a five-year $1-billion plan that will help seniors stay in their homes longer and live their best possible lives in long-term care facilities.

“Two of my neighbours in Dutch Creek are in their 80s. They are healthy and want to stay in their home as long as possible. This plan will help them by giving them a tax credit of up to $7,000 for home care services. Experts will tell you the longer you stay in your home, the better.”

Clovechok also backs a plan to change the model of insurance delivery in the province.

“People deserve a choice,” he said.

READ: B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

He says he hopes voters recognize how hard he has worked for them.

“I am running on my record. I’ve always promised two things, I’ll work my tail off and I won’t lie to you. We’ve accomplished a lot and I hope I’ve gained your respect.”

BC Votes 2020Election 2020

