1990s drama ‘Party of Five’ reboot involves deported parents

Original series ran from 1994 to 2000 and focused on a white family whose parents died in a car crash

A reboot of the 1990s teen drama “Party of Five” will centre on a Mexican American family whose parents are deported to Mexico.

Disney announced this month the retooled show will air on the Freeform network and will star a Latino cast.

The new series is headed by the show’s original creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser and comes as millions of Latinos in the U.S. grapple with the uncertainty around immigration reform under the Trump Administration.

The original series ran from 1994 to 2000 and focused on a white family whose parents died in a car crash.

Lippman says she and Keyser have turned down previous offers to bring back the show. She says they changed their minds after reading stories about Latino families being separated.

No premiere date has been announced.

Russell Contreras, The Associated Press

