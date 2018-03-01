48 Hour Photography Challenge raises over $900 for the Kimberley Trails Society

The event featured nine aspiring photographers who live and play in Kimberley.

The 48 Hour Photography Challenge took place on Sunday, Feb. 25, at Centre 64, and it was a full house of enthusiastic photography lovers.

The challenge featured nine photographers who had 48 hours to shoot, edit and compile a slideshow of images. The photographers that competed included Cam Koerselman, Franka Sparks, Anthony Flick, Ashley Sorensen, Liam Westergaard, Corey Bullock, Aric Keane, Kyle Singbeil, and Jenny Bateman. The event was hosted by local adventure enthusiast Steve Tersmette, organized by local event planner Natalie Skokan, and local musician Oliver Mcquaid took care of the tech side of things.

The proceeds from the event went to the Kimberley Trails Society (KTS), and just over $900 was raised. KTS was also offering half-price trail memberships, of which they sold 36. The event also collected two bags of empty cans, that were donated to the doggie treat program at the Kimberley Transfer Station.

Cam Koerselman took home the grand prize of $500, donated by Tourism Kimberley, chosen by a panel of judges.

One of the judges was City Councillor Darryl Oakley, who says he was very impressed with all of the photographer’s work.

“It was quite an event,” said Oakley. “I am just blown away by some of the photographers. Some of the shots of Bootleg Mountain from those 48 hours, wow, they were just amazing. It was a lot of fun.”

Franka Sparks won the people’s choice award, which was a dinner for two at Stonefire Pizzeria along with two cycling jackets from Kootenay Mountain Works. The people’s choice award was chosen by audience members.

Overall winner, Cam Koerselman grew up in Coaldale, AB, and started photography and film after taking a wildlife filmmaking course at the Bamfield Marine Science Centre at 23. He then worked for Parks Canada as a filmmaker for four summers while in university.

He says that his favourite part of the challenge was “finding new ways of shooting old things”.

“I also shot more photos of Kimberley in the two days than I have in two years,” said Koerselman. “The only theme I tried to follow was to showcase cool things you can do in the trail network. I also tried to capture the views you can get, as we are pretty lucky in that regard.”

In terms of the most challenging part, Koerselman says it was getting 50-60 quality photos in 48 hours.

“Normally, if I get a couple of photos at sunrise, and a couple at sunset I consider that great. The cold didn’t help either,” he said.

Koerselman shoots with a Canon 70D, uses Photoshop to edit photos, and Premier Pro to edit videos.

People’s choice winner, Franka Sparks says her favourite part of the challenge is when everyone is watching the slideshow; seeing how it all comes together after all of the work put into it.

“It’s very rewarding when you get to see people seeing your photos for the first time,” said Sparks, who lives in Canmore, AB and comes to Kimberley to vacation.

“In June we bought a house up on DeWolfe and have been coming to it as much as we can,” Sparks said. “I have been doing photography a little bit throughout the years. When we travel I would take my mom’s camera. I did some photography classes here and there. In October I did the first 24-hour photography challenge and have been taking more photos ever since. Then for Christmas this year, I got my very own camera.”

The most challenging part, says Sparks, is editing the photos and compiling them into a slideshow.

“Quite a bit of the editing is very new to me, and I haven’t totally figured out how it all works,” she explained.

The theme for the challenge was winter wonderland, so Sparks says she took advantage of that with an Alice in Wonderland theme.

“There were many things that I had planned to do but just did not end up doing,” said Sparks. “For example, I wanted the ending tea party scene with all the characters to be at the tea spot, but I just didn’t end up having enough time to do that. I don’t think I fully knew how it was going to turn out until it was totally done.”

Sparks shoots with a Sony A6000, uses Snapspeed to edit and compiled her images in Adobe.

 

Cam Koerselman (left) winner of the winter photography challenge, pictured with event planner, Natalie Skokan (right). (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Franka Sparks (left) was the people’s choice winner at the winter photography challenge. She is pictured with Brett Price of the Kimberley Trails Society (right). (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Previous story
Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Just Posted

Basin Arts and Culture venues to receive upgrades

12 projects receive $830,000 from Trust’s new venue grants program (Columbia Basin)… Continue reading

McCormick touts Kimberley/Cranbrook relationship

Kimberley mayor Don McCormick touted the city’s relationship with Cranbrook in an… Continue reading

Kimberley Minor Hockey’s Most Inspirational Player

This past weekend at the Friday night Dynamiter game, the finalists in… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council discusses amending structure for dog licenses

Pro-rated fee options for new dog licenses to be included in Animal Control Bylaw.

Kimberley RCMP first quarter report

Kimberley RCMP had a busy fourth quarter, with over 460 calls for… Continue reading

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw after being attacked with metal bar

The driver was attacked by a male suspect in an apparent road rage attack while working

B.C. bride ordered to pay $115,000 after defaming photographer online

Judge ruled in favour of Amara Wedding and its owner, Kitty Chan, against bride Emily Liao

B.C. university student’s diaper fetish now a human rights issue

Staff, students claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by student

B.C. MLA says child care isn’t needed, parents should stay home

Chilliwack-Kent MLA under fire by NDP for suggesting machines are better investment than child care

Most Read

  • Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

    Amid sexual misconduct allegations, Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

  • 48 Hour Photography Challenge raises over $900 for the Kimberley Trails Society

    The event featured nine aspiring photographers who live and play in Kimberley.