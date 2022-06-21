A fiesta of summer festivities in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Centre 64

The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. For all events from the Kimberley Arts Council check out their events calendar. https://kimberleyarts.com/calendar/#!calendar

Ceramics Foundation Course starting Wednesday May 25th and will run for 6 consecutive Wednesdays until June 29th from 7:00 – 9;00 pm

The work on the roof has been delayed and it is now looking like the theatre will be closed through the end of July.

Artrageous

Artrageous, celebrating Pride, is now in the Gallery at Centre 64.

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts Shop displaying and selling the work of local artists and artisans 1013 Baker St. open weekly Wednesday to Saturday 10:30 – 4:30 daily.

Summer Camps will be on again for this year for the months of July and August. Cranbrook Arts are currently recruiting camp leaders and look forward to advertising our themed weekly camps very soon. Registration should be available some time this month. Watch the webpage at cranbrookarts.com.

Cranbrook Arts would like to notify the public that entry to the 1401 Gallery is now by donation. All proceeds of this fund are going towards the exterior renovation fund. The 1401 Gallery is open Friday and Sunday 12:30pm – 4:30pm and Saturdays 10:30am – 4:30 p.m.

Vendors markets at Heritage in support of Ukraine

Heritage Inn Vendors Market in support of Ukrainian refugees settling in Cranbrook. There will be three indoor markets in the ballroom of The Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre. The dates are Sunday June 26, 2022

There will be twenty five vendors, after expenses vendor fees, donations collected at the door go directly to the group helping the refugees.

The Comic Strippers (19+ Only)

June 25 Key City Theatre

A male stripper parody and improv comedy show

A fictitious male stripper troupe (played by a cast of some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians) performs a sexylarious improv comedy show. They try to be sexy… it just comes out funny. Constantly grooving and gyrating in between scenes they banter with the crowd and perform their hilarious twist on improv sketches. They sing, they “dance”, and they are ready to make you laugh. Semi undressed and completely unscripted, The Comic Strippers take off their shirts and take on your suggestions to create a whole new genre of comedy.

July 1 in Kimberley

It’s Canada Day in the Platzl from 1 to 4 p.m. A free family event eaturing a family dance party with DJ Indawoods, drumming group, Niuma Ka’kin, free cupcakes with the Kimberley Department, a photo scavenger hunt and face painting with Spark Youth Centre.

Kimberley First Saturday

Saturday July 2, all day entertainment in Kimberley’s Platzl beginning with a Rotary pancake breakfast. Live music, kids activities, art and music workshops, Elks barbecue, refreshment garden and more. And in the evening a free outdoor concert with Clanna Morna

Trickle Creek Golf Course Pars and Guitars

There will be shows once a month. The first is on June 30 with some of Calgary’s top entertainers New Soul Duo, who played at this year’s Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Each show has a 100-person capacity and tickets for this first concert should go on sale within the next week, or two.

Then on July 28 Edmonton-based, Juno-Award-nominated loop artist Paul Woida will bring his captivating show to Trickle Creek.

For the finale of Pars and Guitars, Trickle Creek has booked the world’s number-one Neil Diamond tribute act: Nearly Neil.

July 7 at Grist and Mash Brewery Kimberley

May Davis – One Way Ticket

Davis has been coined to have ” ….the voice of an angel hit by a Whiskey truck” and is sure to intoxicate audiences with her witty stage presence and folk-inspired Americana music. She released her first Solo Album, Denim Blues, in 2019 and recently became a recipient of Amplify BC’s Career Development grant.

July 7 Whisky Jacks Kimberley

The Camp Kootenay Comedy Tour platys the Whisky Jack’s Pub

Summer Sounds & Dancing in the Park

Saturday, July 9 through August 27 Rotary Park Cranbrook

July 9th Sponsored by The Heid Out Restaurant & Brewhouse 6 p.m. May Davis, 7 p.m. The Hurricanes, 8 p.m. Band of Brothers

July 16th Sponsored by Rella Paolini Rogers Lawyers 6 p.m. Deep Cedar, 7 p.m. Two Ticks 8 p.m. Ethan Askey & Elictric Mayhem

July 23rd Sponsored by Lotic Environmental 6 p.m. Heather Gemmell, 7 p.m.HY2, 8 p.m. Four Deer Run

July 30th Sponsored by Spring Honda 6 p.m. Brent Halliday, 7 p.m. Sean Michael, 8 p.m. The Hillties

August 6th Sponsored by ReMax Blue Sky Realty 6 p.m. Angie of Two Shots of Whiskey, 7 p.m. Aaron Alander. 8 p.m. White Lightning

August 13th Sponsored by Genex Marketing 6 p.m. Tenise Marie, 7 p.m. Jim Lacey, 8 p.m. Turtle Valley

August 20th Sponsored by The Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort 6 p.m. Alphonse Joseph, 7 p.m. Douglas Francis Mitchell, 8 p.m. Judy Brown Band

August 27th Sponsored by Baker Hill Dental 6 p.m. Tom Bungay, 7 p.m. Drew Prinn, 8 p.m. Voodoo Rhythm Kings

Sunday, July 10

Cranbrook’s 24th Annual Open Garden Day

$10 admits you to seven gardens with on-site artisans. Tickets (with aps) available June 15 at Top Crop and Huckleberry Books. Also the same day check out the Plant and Garden Sale at 224 – 14th Ave. North from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. sponsored by the Cranbrook Garden Club.

July 8, 9, 10, 14 and 15

Nine to Five The Musical

Created by the same dream team that brought you the Producers, Anything Goes, and Chicago – this season’s big, flashy musical promises to be a tour-de-force of talent, hilarity and toe-tapping fun. Featuring musical numbers by the inimitable Dolly Parton and based on the classic hit movie of the same name. 9 to 5 the Musical is the perfect showcase for the incredible talent boasted by our community.

Julyfest in Kimberley

July 15 to 17

The best of the fests is back with new corporate sponsor, Cranbrook Kia. A full weekend of soccer, bocce, skateboard racing and live music on the outdoor stage is planned. All local bands are being booked with Mile High Club the closer on Friday and Leather Apron Revival on Saturday. Prizes for best bocce team name and best bocce costume.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

A heads up to all Ceramists; Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an exhibit in September and will be inviting all area ceramists to apply. Details coming soon.

Funtastics in

Cranbrook

The Funtastic Singers meet to sing every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Coming in September, PEAK Music Fest

The 2022 ‘PEAK’ Music Festival scheduled for Friday September 2nd and Saturday September 3rd will be infused with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust. It’s not too early to get involved. Volunteers and performance-ready artists are encouraged to register at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.