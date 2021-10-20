Corb Lund tips his hat during Fire Aid for Fort McMurray concert in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Corb Lund tips his hat during Fire Aid for Fort McMurray concert in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta country stars band together on song opposing Rockies coal mining

This Is My Prairie, features country luminaries including Brett Kissel, Terri Clark and Paul Brandt

Alberta country singer Corb Lund has banded together with a few musical friends to re-release a 12-year-old song with a new focus on the possibility of open-pit coal mining in his beloved Rocky Mountains.

The song, This Is My Prairie, features Alberta country luminaries including Brett Kissel, Terri Clark and Paul Brandt and others in a new version that Lund hopes will become an anthem of opposition to the proposed developments.

Lund says the song was first written as a story about a rancher trying to preserve countryside.

He now says the lyrics match word for word with the fight many Alberta ranchers have launched against mining development.

He says it was easy to convince other singers to join him in the release — the proceeds of which will be donated to local groups concerned about coal mining.

The Alberta government is currently waiting to hear recommendations from a panel that’s been canvassing Albertans to see how, or if, they want that type of development.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Morally and ethically wrong:’ Court to hear challenge to Alberta coal policy removal

RELATED: ‘Unacceptable environmental effects:’ New federal policy restricts thermal coal

miningMusic

Previous story
Denis Villeneuve’s dreams of `Dune’ reach the big screen

Just Posted

New COVID-19 infections are shown across local health areas in the Interior and Kootenay regions for the week of Oct. 10 - 16. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
New COVID cases double over Boundary

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between The ʔaq̓am Community and Purcell Colegiate Incorporated. (Front row (L-R) Joe Pierre, ʔaq’am Community Chief; Duncan MacLeod, Purcell Collegiate Incorporated CEO/Head of School. (Back row (L-R) Arthur Luk, Purcell Collegiate Incorporated Corporate Director; Jaret Thompson, Purcell Collegiate Incorporated Corporate Board Chair; Julie Birdstone, ʔaq’am Community Councillor; Jason Andrew, ʔaq’am Community Councillor).
ʔaq̓am Community and Purcell Colegiate Incorporated sign Memorandum of Understanding

Many Kimberley residents heat with wood in the winter months. The Kimberley Fire Department urges you to have your chimney cleaned and inspected before you begin using it each year. Black Press photo
Kimberley Fire Department urges you to practice woodstove and fireplace safety this winter

Submitted
Two Quilts of Valour presented