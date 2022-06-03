Alderbash return for Angel Flight fundraiser concert at Whiskey Jacks

After an extended hiatus all too familiar to musicians around the world, one of Kimberley’s favourite bands Alderbash is back and playing a show for a good cause on Friday, June 10 at Whiskey Jacks, fundraising for Angel Flight East Kootenay.

“Motivation for the show was a friend of ours, a very good friend of Alderbash, has been undergoing cancer treatment and we were looking for fundraising opportunities,” explained Ryan Peterson, who sings and plays banjo and guitar for Alderbash.

“Through her treatment process we became aware of this Angel Flight program that takes patients to Kelowna, we just think it’s a wonderful, wonderful program, so part of this fundraising event is in support of not only our friend but of the Angel Flight program.”

READ MORE: New aircraft providing more reliable service for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Peterson said the band has been trying to line up something like this for eight months now, but COVID restrictions and lack of staff at venues made it hard to get out and play.

“We were tickled pink that Whiskey Jacks would have us and allow us to do this at the bar there,” Peterson said.

With the exception of two gigs last summer, one being a 70th birthday party, the other at Over Time Beer Beer Works, Peterson said it has indeed been a hiatus for the band since the onset of the pandemic.

“When COVID was really hot and heavy we followed all the restrictions, we didn’t get together, we didn’t practice at all basically until just before our first show last summer,” he said. “Still with COVID and with band members with kids, we’ve been super cautious, so haven’t been practicing all that much until lately, the last couple months.”

Now Alderbash, who first formed back in 2016, are back in business, with a new jam space and are starting to line up shows once again.

“We’re very excited to be back practicing, back hanging out with each other and super excited to get back out to just general social settings and be able to play for a crowd,” Peterson said. “Everyone’s probably anxious for some live music so we’re super pumped about being able to be back out there overall and perform and have a good time with everyone and be able to do it for a really good cause is really icing on the cake.”

The concert is on June 10 at Whiskey Jacks and tickets are $15, with all proceeds going towards Angel Flight East Kootenay.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter