Alessia Cara is on a roll, being nominated for six 2020 Juno Awards. She was named Tuesday as host of the awards ceremony, on March 15 at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon. Photo by Olivia Alta

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Singer-songwriter and two-time Juno Award winner Alessia Cara hosts this year’s Juno ceremonies, to be held March 15 at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre.

Cara, who is nominated for six awards including Artist of the Year, is also one of various performers who will play live at the show. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC made the announcement today in Toronto.

“To be asked to host the 49th annual Juno Awards broadcast is such an incredible honour,” Cara said in a release. “I am ecstatic to be a part of the largest celebration of Canadian music and can’t wait to see what the country’s top talent has in store.”

READ ALSO: Billie Eilish, a voice of the youth, tops the Grammy Awards

Cara became the first Canadian-born artist to win Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammys. Cara has been touring the globe with fellow Canadian artist, Shawn Mendes, and released her EP This Summer in September 2019.

Canada’s biggest night in music will be broadcast live across the country on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and the CBC Listen app. The awards will also be available for audiences outside of Canada to stream at cbcmusic.ca/junos at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second annual Flannel Fest coming up in Kimberley

Just Posted

Purcell International Education, Kimberley Golf Club celebrate sale of course

PIE officially assumed control of the course on January 13.

Second annual Flannel Fest coming up in Kimberley

The family-friendly event takes place over the Valentines Day weekend.

KDCF helps Elks and Meals On Wheels work together

In November of 2019, the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) distributed… Continue reading

Columbia Valley RCMP searching for missing Invermere woman

Police believe Belinda Eugene may be hitch hiking to the Kamloops area

City of Kimberley looks for alternatives to waste water treatment plant replacement

Potential cost of new plant is estimated at $50 million

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read