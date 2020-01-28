Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Singer-songwriter and two-time Juno Award winner Alessia Cara hosts this year’s Juno ceremonies, to be held March 15 at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre.

Cara, who is nominated for six awards including Artist of the Year, is also one of various performers who will play live at the show. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC made the announcement today in Toronto.

“To be asked to host the 49th annual Juno Awards broadcast is such an incredible honour,” Cara said in a release. “I am ecstatic to be a part of the largest celebration of Canadian music and can’t wait to see what the country’s top talent has in store.”

Cara became the first Canadian-born artist to win Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammys. Cara has been touring the globe with fellow Canadian artist, Shawn Mendes, and released her EP This Summer in September 2019.

Canada’s biggest night in music will be broadcast live across the country on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and the CBC Listen app. The awards will also be available for audiences outside of Canada to stream at cbcmusic.ca/junos at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).



