‘Altered’ exhibit opens at Kimberley’s Centre 64

In the gallery at Centre 64 this month is a group exhibit entitled ‘Altered’. The exhibit is hanging until February 29, 202 and the gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The exhibit features new work by local artists Jim Webster, Babs Webster, Pat McKinlay, IanMcKinlay, Elaine Rudser, Helen Robertson, Heather Wattie, Colleen Friesen, Gail White, Dave White, Ellen Chase, Dan Chase, Larry Rozak, Irma de Visser

These artists have explored the concept of “Altered” expressed through a variety of different processes, mediums and techniques.

An opening reception for Altered was held last Saturday and was very well attended.



