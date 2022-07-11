Another successful Symphony on the Mountain in Kimberley

Lyle Grisedale photos

Jim Webster

As the crowd gathered for Symphony on the Mountain 2022, thunder could be heard in the distance and the clouds began to roll in. Soon the skies opened but the was audience ready and not to be deterred. Out came the umbrellas and nobody moved. After a brief downpour and a few more clouds, it turned into a perfect evening for music. Leading off the evening of entertainment was local group “Take Four”. A short welcome by Mayor McCormack was followed by two sets by the Kimberley Pipe Band.

The Symphony of the Kootenays, with maestro Jeff Faragher, took the stage at 7:30 with a mixture of music from 20th century composers setting the mood for the evening. The highlight for many, was when the Kimberley Pipe Band returned, after intermission, joining the symphony to play the very moving and inspirational tune “Highland Cathedral” by Ulrich Roever & Michael Korb; arranged by Canadian David Hawkins. The rained returned as the piece was about to finish, hiding many of the tears that were flowing through the audience. A video of the collaborative performance is being produced by local videographer Mark Locki and should be released within the coming week.

The Saturday concert, Friday Gala and dress rehearsal were attended by over 650 people from 50 locations across Canada, the USA and even England. The Symphony of the Kootenays wishes to thank everyone who attended and all the volunteers and businesses that came together to make the evening a success…

Coming in the future, stay tuned for more music, under the big Tyee tent.