Arne Sahlen, photo by John Allen. Edyta Sahlen at her 1984 graduation.

Arne Sahlen honours his mother with A Century of Music and Life

Pianist Arne Sahlen will present ‘100 Years of Musical Marvels’ at Kimberley United Church this Saturday, May 11 at 7 pm and Sunday May 12 at 3 pm – by donation to support his book project, Edyta Sahlen – a Life Well Lived.

Classical, Ragtime, Jazz, Country, the Beatles, Elvis, movie hits, videogame music and more made up a surging century of musical change. “Do you think Classical music is squabble-free?” asks Sahlen. “Guess again! A huge riot erupted in 1913 after Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring ballet opened in Paris. Of course, scandals settle in time. I saw the first Beatles broadcast on the Ed Sullivan show. They were often denounced back then, but famous symphonies now play their music.”

Often-intense Country gave emotional release in the tough, uncompromising Old West. “When I moved here,” Sahlen remembers, “Country was my least-liked music. But hey, I wanted people to like my Classical-type stuff! So for months I turned on Country radio, half an hour a day. Now I appreciate the music and many of its artists.”

Speaking of the Beatles, videogames offer much musical fascination – with Sir Paul McCartney a frequent contributor. Local pianist Nicklaus Skibsted played several selections in a recent East Kootenay Festival, to the adjudicator’s wide-eyed delight. “I had no idea games would have such music!” she exclaimed, asking how to track it down.

Born seven months before World War 1 ended, Edyta Sahlen lived for education, adventure, embracing love, the arts, and human service. “I feel honoured to share her story with the public,” says her son. His memoir will tie in the immigrant experience, her World War 2 service and exciting ventures after it, University studies after my dad died, art and music, lifelong volunteering, and more – also her dauntless, fearless dignity as life drew toward its end after her 100th birthday last April 3. “Total pleasure for care!” said the chart at her final Seniors’ home in Victoria.

Concert donations will support Sahlen’s travel to family friends of up to 65 years, to Edyta’s 96-year-old sister Lida in Arizona, and to a California archive with sixteen linear feet of items about their UN-linked brother Rudy – plus book production and publishing. The due date is April 3, 2020.

For details contact arnesahlen@hotmail.com, 250-427-2159, or cell-text 250-540-4242.

Previous story
MTV launches ‘Save Our Moms’ campaign to combat mortality

Just Posted

Arne Sahlen honours his mother with A Century of Music and Life

Pianist Arne Sahlen will present ‘100 Years of Musical Marvels’ at Kimberley… Continue reading

With new garbage truck, recycling options, Kimberley’s garbage volume is down

In June of last year the City of Kimberley rolled out their… Continue reading

Paper Excellence donates to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

Presentation was made at the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill Thursday

RDEK releases second survey as part of its Solid Waste Management Plan

The survey is focused on waste and recycling costs and options in the East Kootenay.

City receives $700,000 for fire interface work

Earlier this year, the City of Kimberley and its Fire Department decided… Continue reading

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Nisga’a celebrate 19 years of self-government in B.C. legislature

Premier John Horgan congratulates pioneers of first modern treaty

POLL: Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?

Let us know what you think

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Most Read