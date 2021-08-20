Audience size will be limited for Studio 64 fall concert series

MIKE REDFERN

The relaxation of Covid 19 restrictions in the province means that in September the ‘Live at Studio 64’ fall concert season will be truly live once again. However, the number of tickets available for each concert will be limited to comply with current BC pandemic regulations so ‘purchase them early’ would seem to be good advice. I understand that there may be only 50 tickets available for the first concert in the series.

Kicking off this fall season on Saturday, September 25, will be Ron Burke and Alittle Voodoo, the 4-piece blues ensemble from Calgary that performed at Studio 64 back in 2015 to such an enthusiastic reception. Alittle Voodoo has toured North America with many of the greatest blues headline artists including Bo Diddley, Colin James, Geoff Healey, and Long John Baldry.

Alittle Voodoo will be followed on Friday, October 22, by Victoria’s internationally acclaimed and award-winning Marc Atkinson Trio, who will perform their particular flavor of acoustic gypsy jazz accompanied by virtuoso violinist Cameron Wilson. The Juno-nominated Atkinson is widely considered to be one of Canada’s finest acoustic guitarists.

Rounding out the fall series will be Gordie Tentrees from the Yukon, scheduled for either Friday, November 26, or Saturday, November 27. I’ve heard Tentrees described as ‘a one-man band with two people’. Make of that what you will. He plays folk/blues using as many as 10 different instruments, accompanied by his sidekick, Jaxon Holdane, on as many more. Tentrees has toured the UK and Europe, North America and Australia and put out seven albums to date.

Due to the reduced audience size, thus reduced ticket revenue, there has been a slight rise in admission prices. Still a tremendous bargain at $33 per show, with a $3 discount for members of Kimberley Art Council, or $90 for the three concert series, $80 for arts council members. Tickets will only be available online at kimberleyarts.com, no tickets at the door. So, as I suggested earlier, don’t hang about if you want to get in on these three live performances by three great bands.

