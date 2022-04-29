Award-winning Red Dirt Skinners from UK up next at Studio 64 in Kimberley

British husband and wife duo Rob and Sarah Skinner, aka the Red Dirt Skinners, currently touring western Canada, will make a stop in Kimberley on , to perform a concert Live at Studio 64. Described as “The Pink Floyd of folk music” by Roots Music Canada, this multi-award-winning duo blend exceptional harmonies with world class musicianship so, if you like songs influenced by Pink Floyd, Simon & Garfunkel, Supertramp, Crosby Stills & Nash, or David Bowie, coupled with story-telling, humour, and heart-felt emotions, don’t miss this concert. It starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are available, $33 Kimberley Arts Council members, $36 non-members, online at kimberleyarts.com or at the door.

Originally from Hampshire in the south-east of England, Rob and Sarah Skinner have completed five successful Canadian tours after which, in 2017, they were fast-tracked for immigration to Canada, having been deemed by Canadian Immigration as “performers of a world class level”. They now reside in Ontario.

Both have been musicians for most of their life, Rob as an acoustic guitarist and vocalist, Sarah as a soprano saxophone player and vocalist. Together they have recorded ten albums and are the first act ever to achieve accolades at both the British Blues Awards and the British Country Awards. Music News Magazine placed them in their top ten albums of 2021 alongside Adele, Taylor Swift, and Paul Weller, stating that the Red Dirt Skinners are “musically set apart from the mass of bands who are just copying what has gone before.” Their alternative style won them Alternative album of the year and Folk/Roots album of the year in several UK and North American polls and they have been nominated for Duo of the Year at the International Acoustic Music Awards. They are renowned for their laugh-out-loud lyrics and for songs that pull at your heartstrings, combining exceptional harmonies with unique instrumentation of soprano sax and acoustic guitar.

This promises to be a one-of-a-kind concert of genre-defying good music.that is not to be missed.

