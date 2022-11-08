Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix’s “6 Underground” at The Shed at Hudson Yards on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York. Reynolds has confirmed the rumours — he is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Charles Sykes

Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix’s “6 Underground” at The Shed at Hudson Yards on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York. Reynolds has confirmed the rumours — he is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Charles Sykes

B.C. actor Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators

Reynolds is already co-owner of the Welsh soccer club Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed the rumours — he is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators.

The Canadian movie star spoke about possibly taking over the NHL club on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Reynolds is already co-owner of the Welsh soccer club Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Fallon asked Reynolds about purchasing the Senators from the estate of former owner Eugene Melnyk and the Canadian actor said that he is trying to buy the NHL team.

Forbes magazine currently values the Senators at US$525 million and the Melnyk estate has made it clear that the team will only be sold if the purchaser agrees to keep the team in Ottawa.

Reynolds addressed both issues when speaking with Fallon.

The star of the Deadpool franchise says he would have to be the face of a consortium to buy the Senators, which he said is “a fancy way of saying I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy.”

Reynolds says he considers himself a Vancouverite but that he also grew up in Vanier, a neighbourhood in Ottawa’s east end.

