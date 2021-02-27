Nanaimo children’s author and illustrator Lindsay Ford’s latest book is ‘Science Girl.’ (Photo courtesy Lindsay Ford)

Nanaimo children’s author and illustrator Lindsay Ford’s latest book is ‘Science Girl.’ (Photo courtesy Lindsay Ford)

B.C. children’s writer encourages girls to pursue the sciences in new book

Lindsay Ford is holding a virtual launch for latest book, ‘Science Girl’

Children’s author and illustrator Lindsay Ford says children are naturally inquisitive, but that curiousity isn’t always nurtured, especially in girls.

Ford’s new book she aims to change that by showing how that habit of always asking “why?” can lead to a career in the sciences.

On March 6, she is holding a virtual book launch for the latest in her Awkward and Awesome series, Science Girl. At the launch Ford will read from and discuss the book and take questions from viewers.

Watching B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s regular COVID-19 updates made the Nanaimo-based author think about women in the sciences. She said she was interested to learn that women are underrepresented in the field, citing United Nations data that less than 30 per cent of those employed in science and technology are women.

Ford hopes to address that discrepancy through her book, as it encourages little girls to develop an interest in the sciences at a young age.

“I feel like if the future is anything, it’s more science,” Ford said. “We need to be looking at sciences more and maybe more women in the sciences could help.”

“[Children] are always very curious and inquisitive and that’s what science is, right?” Ford said. “Asking questions, being curious … that’s what science is and I was like that as a kid and I kind of wish I had followed that. I still am like that as an adult.”

Ford said the book looks at how science can be applied to questions children ask, accompanied by her “big and bold” illustrations. She said characters from her previous stories make appearances in Science Girl.

Ford said she’s wanted to write a science-themed book ever since she saw her young daughter playing with a magnifying glass, but the coming of COVID-19 and constant news about viruses and vaccines brought science back to the fore. Ford said 2020 was “a year of science.”

“I felt I just became way more interested in bacteria and vaccines and all this science-y stuff,” Ford said.

Science Girl comes out March 8, International Women’s Day. It is available at Ford’s website.

WHAT’S ON … Science Girl book launch takes place on Lindsay Ford’s Facebook page on March 6 at 11 a.m.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: From Nanoose Bay to the bookshelf, Howard the Gnome has his story told

RELATED: Nanaimo author sympathizes with misshapen produce in new children’s book


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Books

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
I left Britain to escape toxic press and protect by mental health, Prince Harry says

Just Posted

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,334

The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The cost of British Columbia’s Site C hydroelectric dam has grown to $16 billion and the completion has been moved up a year to 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BC Liberal energy critic blasts ‘lack of transparency’ on Site C

MLA Tom Shypitka says Site C going ahead is a ‘good thing’, blames NDP for mismanagement

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
Kootenay-Columbia MP supports motion condemning Uighur genocide

Rob Morrison says labelling Uighur persecution as a genocide sends a message to Chinese government

The BC Prosecution Service announced last year that it was appointing lawyer Marilyn Sandford as a special prosecutor to review the case, following media inquiries about disclosure issues linked to a pathologist involved in the matter. (Black Press Media files)
Possible miscarriage of justice in Cranbrook woman’s conviction in toddler drowning: prosecutor

Tammy Bouvette was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty in 2013 to the lesser charge

A rainbow shining on Kelowna General Hospital on May 12, 2020 International Nurses Day. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
New COVID cases trending down in Interior Health

24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 25, death at Kelowna General Hospital

Abbotsford’s Kris Collins turned to TikTok out of boredom when the provincial COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020. She now has over 23 million followers on the video app. Photo: Submitted
Internet famous: Abbotsford’s Kris Collins is a TikTok comedy queen

Collins has found surprise stardom alone with a phone

Nanaimo children’s author and illustrator Lindsay Ford’s latest book is ‘Science Girl.’ (Photo courtesy Lindsay Ford)
B.C. children’s writer encourages girls to pursue the sciences in new book

Lindsay Ford is holding a virtual launch for latest book, ‘Science Girl’

Pig races at the 145th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 12, 2017. Monday, March 1, 2021 is Pig Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6

Pig Day, Canadian Bacon Day and Grammar Day are all coming up this week

Staff from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, passersby, RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue carried a sick 300-kilogram steller sea lion up the steep bluff at Invermere Beach in north Nanaimo in an attempt to save the animal’s life Thursday. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue Centre)
300-kilogram sea lion muscled up from B.C. beach in rescue attempt

Animal dies despite efforts of Nanaimo marine mammal rescue team, emergency personnel and bystanders

Doctors and counsellors warn of an increase in panic attacks, anxiety, depression and suicide ideas between ages 10 to 14, in Campbell River. ( Black Press file photo)
Extended pandemic feeding the anxieties of B.C.’s youth

Parents not sure what to do, urged to reach out for help

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kara Sorensen, diagnosed with lung cancer in July, says it’s important for people to view her as healthy and vibrant, rather than sick. (Photo courtesy of Karen Sorensen)
B.C. woman must seek treatment overseas for inoperable lung cancer

Fundraising page launched on Karen Sorensen’s behalf, with a goal of $250,000

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How big is B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit? We’ll find out April 20

More borrowing expected as pandemic enters second year

Most Read