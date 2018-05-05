B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’

The British Columbia National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction is being replaced.

The British Columbia Achievement Foundation made the announcement Friday, noting ”the award’s goals are being met.”

The foundation said it wants to create an award program with a more B.C.-focused lens.

Now in its 14th year, the non-fiction award was billed as one of Canada’s major national book prizes and the only one to originate in B.C.

Veteran journalist Carol Off won this year’s $40,000 prize, for “All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey into the Lives of Others” (Random House Canada).

During its run, the non-fiction award recognized 56 writers and invested over $500,000 in prize money.

The British Columbia Achievement Foundation said it will continue to offer several other awards. They are: the B.C. Community Achievement Award; the B.C. Creative Achievement Award for Applied Art and Design; the B.C. Creative Achievement Award for First Nations Art; and the B.C. Indigenous Business Award.

The foundation added that it remains “focused on its core mandate to celebrate excellence in art, culture, citizenship and enterprise throughout British Columbia.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

Just Posted

Seniors Games call goes out to local athletes

As the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games draw nearer, the call for local athletes to participates has gone out.

Tour de Eddie raises funds for Parkinsons research

In honor of his Dad Eddie, Brent Jossy and his wife Leah… Continue reading

Deadline set for union vote on CP Rail offers

Unions urging members to reject ratification vote.

East Kootenay Friends of Refugees Society meeting

The East Kootenay Friends of Refugees Society (formerly Friends of Burma). will… Continue reading

Membership drive for new equestrian club

A new club has formed in Cranbrook that will provide horse enthusiasts… Continue reading

BC Lions in the House program comes to McKim

The BC Lions in the House program came to Kimberley on Tuesday… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. university to launch mini-satellite, study dark energy

University of Victoria astronomy students to work wiotj B.C. designed CubeSat, only 10cm by 10cm

BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

Buses that can carry more passengers will curb hitchiking along the Highway of Tears, officials hope

B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’

2 dead, 200,000 without power following disastrous Ontario wind storm

Environment Canada say winds reached more than 120 kilometres per hour at the peak

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

The actress from Toronto has asked the court to order Weinstein to pay $4 million

Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

meeting with Kim seemed outlandish just a few months ago when the two leaders were trading threats

B.C. couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy

Proposal, wedding and baby announcement all based around the movies

Most Read

  • B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

    Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’