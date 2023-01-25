Actor, model and activist Pamela Anderson will reclaim her life narrative in her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela,’ and Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story,’ both set to be released Jan. 31. (Carmelo Redondo photo)

Actor, model and activist Pamela Anderson will reclaim her life narrative in her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela,’ and Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story,’ both set to be released Jan. 31. (Carmelo Redondo photo)

B.C.’s Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words

Actor, model, activist releasing memoir this month, the same day her Netflix documentary comes out

Ladysmith’s Pamela Anderson will “take control of the narrative for the first time” by means of a soon-to-be-released memoir and documentary.

The actor announced last winter, via a handwritten note posted to Instagram, that she planned to open about her life regarding “a thousand imperfections” and “a million misperceptions,” and will now do so in two tellings.

Her memoir, titled Love, Pamela, details a reclamation of her life narrative that defies expectation through prose and poetry, according to the publisher’s website.

The book aims to “break the mould of the celebrity memoir while taking back the tale that has been crafted about her.”

In the trailer for the Netflix documentary of a similar name, Pamela, a Love Story, Anderson said she wanted to take control of her image for the first time.

“I don’t care what people think, because that’s the only choice I had … If I cared what people think, I wouldn’t be here,” Anderson said in the trailer.

“In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal,” noted the streaming service’s promotion of the documentary.

Both of the celebrity’s new projects are set to be released Jan. 31, and follow the debut of her HGTV Canada show, Pamela’s Garden of Eden, this past fall.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson’s Ladysmith home renovation reality TV series premieres tonight


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Books

Previous story
Know It All: A winter of music

Just Posted

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Jenna Hauck photo)
Interior Health issues alert after multiple drug poisonings in Cranbrook

Photo Credit Julie St. Jean Kimberley team at Nordiq Canada world selection trials in Prince George, B.C. Left to right : wax tech/coach Frank Ackermann, Marielle Ackermann, Sadie Demars, Raleigh Tarte, head coach Pauline Forren
Kimberley ski racers take on the world

The Symphony of the Kootenays present Folk Roots with Daniel Lapp, Saturday, February 4th,
Know It All: A winter of music

A man was arrested on a transit bus in Sparwood, following the report of an alleged assault against a young girl. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Man arrested after allegedly grabbing young girl on Elk Valley bus