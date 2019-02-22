Ballet Jorgen’s Coppélia features local dancers

Classic ballet runs at Key City Theatre Friday, Feb. 22

For the Townsman

Key City Theatre continues its tradition of presenting gorgeous ballets to local audiences tonight, Friday, Feb. 22.

Coppélia is one of the world’s oldest surviving ballets and is the best known and most performed comedic ballet. It is a daring, bold and funny story that takes us into the mysterious mind of Dr. Coppélius, a lonely and disillusioned toy maker who wishes he could bring a perfect doll to life.

Canada Ballet Jorgen’s contemporary retelling of the story will delight audience of all ages.

Several local young dancers are featured in the performance, from the Aspire Dance Academy, Kootenay Dance Academy, and Stages School of Dance. The dancers include: Ariel Stuart (pictured above), (and below, top to bottom) Eve MacBride, Lara van Wyk, Sebastian Fisk andTaryn Van Hoek.

Ballet Jorgen’s Coppélia runs Friday, Dec. 22 at the Key City Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the KCT box office, 250-426-7006, or at www.keycitytheatre.com

 

