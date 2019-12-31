Reel Rock, Season 5 Episode 7, Mission Antarctica (File submitted by Wildsight)

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival tickets nearly sold out

There’s still time to purchase tickets for the event, hosted by Wildsight

Kick off 2020 by attending the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival at Key City Theatre in Cranbrook on January 3 and 4, 2020. The film festival is a major fundraiser for the local Kimberley/Cranbrook Wildsight branch.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival beings exhilarating and provocative mountain films to the Key City Theatre, says Andrea Chapman, Wildsight Branch Manager.

For those still waiting to buy a ticket, the seats are nearly sold for the weekend.

“Attendees can expect each unique night to highlight award winning films from the flagship festival hosted in Banff,” said Chapman in a press release. “Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook is excited to be hosting this incredible event and the spirit of outdoor adventure it will bring to the Key City Theatre.”

A few tickets are still available on Friday, January 3, and Saturday, January 4, 2020. Weekend passes ($50) and one night passes ($30) are still available through the Key City Theatre Box Office.

The local film selection team has made sure choices for the Cranbrook event suit the local audiences’ tastes, and their efforts have paid off yet again. This year’s lineup boasts films with impressive cinematography and heart felt story lines, in addition to adrenaline packed action expected from the tour each year.

According to Wildsight’s press release, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour was born from Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival which began in Banff, Alberta.

“In 1976, a tight-knit group of climbers and outdoor enthusiasts conceived The Banff Festival of Mountaineering Films. This was one-day gathering that became the renowned international Festival it is today,” reads the release. “Over 30 years ago, Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival began an outreach program to bring the Festival to other communities. This has become known as Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. Like the first festival in Banff, the tour began small – three cities across Canada. Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour now reaches over 40 countries and brings mountain films to an audience of over 550,000 worldwide in approximately 550 locations.”

To purchase tickets, visit the Key City Theatre box office, or purchase them online.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
