Benjamin Circus headed to Kimberley

The Great Benjamin Circus is coming to the Kimberley Civic Centre on April 27 and 28, 4:30p.m. and 7:30p.m., daily.

The family of third generation circus performers travels to communities throughout the US and Canada, originating from Mexico and the US.

The circus is a one of a kind experience, featuring the Globe of Death, Wheel of Destiny, clowns, juggling, acrobats, daredevils and more.

The show runs for an hour and a half, and showcases one of the oldest forms of entertainment, entertaining children and adults of all ages.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children. A family pass for two adults and three children can also be purchased for $49.99, and four ring-side seats can also be bought in a package for $79.99. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.benjamincircus.com.