Black Cherry Perry’s Mississippi Medicine Show coming to Studio 64

Mike Redfern

The third and final concert in the Live at Studio 64 2022 spring series will see the Calgary original blues band, Black Cherry Perry’s Mississippi Medicine Show, bringing its original take on traditional Memphis blues to the Studio 64 stage on Friday, June 17th. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

Perry Gangur is Black Cherry Perry. He’s an original blues vocalist and harmonica player with an unusual voice and an award-winning harmonica style. His group, the Black Cherry Perry’s Mississippi Medicine Show, comprises virtuoso guitarist Quentin Rybuck, bass player Viktor Szurocki, and drummer Holly Magnus. Their album, Where There’s Smoke, has been received with favourable reviews. The band’s performance has been described as visually as well as musically entertaining, aiming to get the audience to let their hair down and dance.

The band was formed in 2005 in Calgary following Perry’s trip to Memphis and the South in 2003 to discover the blues for himself. He met a young gypsy woman in Arkansas who told him about his past and present and foretold his future, completely changing his life. He immersed himself in music and performance, taking harp lessons from the late Back Alley John and sitting in on his gigs and jams at the Point on 17th in Calgary, eventually hosting them himself. The band performs regularly at various Calgary blues locations.

Tickets for the Kimberley show are $33 for KAC-C64 members, $35 non-members, available at www.kimberleyarts.com.