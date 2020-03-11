Break out the neon onesies; it’s almost time for North Star Day

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s annual North Star Day is coming up on Saturday, Mar. 28, providing a chance for skiers and boarders to don their most extravagant and screamingly nostalgic spandex, neon, retro awesomeness they’ve been saving for such an occasion.

As well as celebrating the historical glory of spring skiing, this all-ages event has a full day of programming with a ton of different activities. The day begins with a historical ski tour of North Star Mountain at 10 a.m.

Registration for a mogul competition and ski ballet workshop also opens at 10. If you’re unfamiliar with ski ballet, please do yourself a favour and check it out on YouTube right away.

At 11 a.m. the beer gardens and barbecue open their gates. The bouncy castle, face painting and all other kids activities also begin at 11, as does the meet and greet with the Vahana Weed Eating Goats.

At 11:30 the band Blue Crush will strike up, providing the live soundtrack to the festivities in the plaza until 2:30.

Brian Wright is offering a musical history tour in the Stemwinder beginning at noon, but the ski ballet demo and workshop also begin at that time, so you’ll have to make a game-time decision on that one.

READ MORE: Registration open now for North Star Ski-Mo Race

Noon also marks the start of the Kootenay Haus Deck Party. There will be beer sampling from Stanley Park and Mill St. breweries beginning at 1 p.m. as well as another historical tour of the mountain. The mogul competition also begins at 1.

At 2:45 the awards ceremony will begin, with recognition being distributed for the mogul competition, the best dressed person, biggest hair, and best goggle tan.

Music will fire back up at 3 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. this time provided by the Mile High Club.

And don’t forget that the annual North Star Ski-Mo Race takes pladce this weekend, beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 15.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Just Posted

Break out the neon onesies; it’s almost time for North Star Day

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s annual North Star Day is coming up on Saturday,… Continue reading

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Kimberley RCMP will conduct another car seat safety check on Thursday

On March 12 the Kimberley RCMP in partnership with Community Connections will… Continue reading

Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Cranbrook Arts Programs Tots on Tuesdays will continue until Spring Break. They… Continue reading

Many issues face tourism industry: MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is the critic for the Tourism… Continue reading

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Aides in the care home where the first Canadian died due to COVID-19 have fallen sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

Most Read