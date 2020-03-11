Break out the neon onesies; it’s almost time for North Star Day

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s annual North Star Day is coming up on Saturday, Mar. 28, providing a chance for skiers and boarders to don their most extravagant and screamingly nostalgic spandex, neon, retro awesomeness they’ve been saving for such an occasion.

As well as celebrating the historical glory of spring skiing, this all-ages event has a full day of programming with a ton of different activities. The day begins with a historical ski tour of North Star Mountain at 10 a.m.

Registration for a mogul competition and ski ballet workshop also opens at 10. If you’re unfamiliar with ski ballet, please do yourself a favour and check it out on YouTube right away.

At 11 a.m. the beer gardens and barbecue open their gates. The bouncy castle, face painting and all other kids activities also begin at 11, as does the meet and greet with the Vahana Weed Eating Goats.

At 11:30 the band Blue Crush will strike up, providing the live soundtrack to the festivities in the plaza until 2:30.

Brian Wright is offering a musical history tour in the Stemwinder beginning at noon, but the ski ballet demo and workshop also begin at that time, so you’ll have to make a game-time decision on that one.

Noon also marks the start of the Kootenay Haus Deck Party. There will be beer sampling from Stanley Park and Mill St. breweries beginning at 1 p.m. as well as another historical tour of the mountain. The mogul competition also begins at 1.

At 2:45 the awards ceremony will begin, with recognition being distributed for the mogul competition, the best dressed person, biggest hair, and best goggle tan.

Music will fire back up at 3 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. this time provided by the Mile High Club.

And don’t forget that the annual North Star Ski-Mo Race takes pladce this weekend, beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 15.



