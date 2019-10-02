Bring on the autumn entertainment

Stage Light operators needed at Centre 64

Do you have theatre in your blood and a little technical knowledge? The Kimberley Arts Council/Centre 64 is looking for stage lights technicians. Training will be provided to operate theatre lighting during events at Centre 64. You will be compensated for your time. Contact Centre 64 at 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Centre 64 is currently undergoing renovations and the Arts council hopes to have the theatre open to the public again soon. New flooring and carpet have been installed, new lights are in and new seats as well, which we are promised are super comfy. The Arts Council thanks all the sponsors, supporters and volunteers.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Healing Arts

Now in the gallery, An exhibition by Irene Rutherford. September 24 to October 19, Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m Opening reception September 28, 2 to 4 p.m. at Centre 64

Wednesday, October 2

Key City Theatre Michael Kaeshammer and his band

Michael Kaeshammer — pianist, vocalist, composer, arranger and producer — is taking the stage with his band at Key City Theatre to play his beloved jazz and boogie-woogie. Known for his silky voice and keyboard chops, Kaeshammer will be performing at Key City Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday October 2.Tickets are $42 Regular | $36 Big Ticket Member | $32 Big Ticket Plus Member Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library Harvest Book Sale

This sale will be held in the Manual Training School, adjacent to the Library. Thursday, Oct. 3rd from 4 pm to 8 pm is for Friends’ members only. A $10 membership can be purchased at the door. Friday, Oct. 4th and Saturday, Oct. 5th everyone is welcome from 9 am to 5 pm. Sunday, Oct 6th is the Bag Sale from 12 pm to 3 pm. Only Friends’ bags can be used and if you need one, they can be purchased at this sale. This is our largest sale of the year so don’t miss out on great purchases of books, CDs, DVDs,& audiobooks.

Donations for this sale are being accepted at the Circulation Desk in the Library. Items in good condition please and no encyclopedia sets, Condensed Readers Digests or textbooks.

Call Marilyn for info 250-489-6254

First Saturday in Kimberley

Oktoberfest

Arts, Culture & Heritage Celebration. October 5 9 am – 10 pm Kimberley’s Platzl & Centre 64

Saturday, October 5 Key City Theatre

The Small Glories

Roots powerhouse duo The Small Glories are Cara Luft & JD Edwards, a musical tour-de-force partnership planted on the Canadian Prairies. Tickets $35 | $29 Big Ticket | $25 Big Ticket plus

Sunday, October 6 Key City Theatre

Symphony of the Kootenays: The Fifth

Beethoven’s Coriolanus Overture, Beethoven’s 5th Symphony & Beethoven’s 5th Piano Concerto featuring: Amy Zanrosso, guest pianist. Tickets $32 | $10 Youth. 3 to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 7 Key City Theatre

The Legendary Sons of the Pioneers

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. North America’s longest running band will ride into Cranbrook to start off an anticipated tour of B.C. next month. The Sons of the Pioneers will celebrate an historic 85th anniversary with a concert at the Key City Theatre Monday, Oct. 7. Founded in 1934, the Sons of the Pioneers are one of the earliest Western singing groups, popularizing Western Swing and cowboy musical culture. Renowned for their musicianship and songwriting, the group has over the years set the template for distinctive Western vocal harmonies. Sons of the Pioneers was founded by Canadian Bob Nolan, Tim Spencer, and one Leonard Slye, who would change his name to Roy Rogers and go on to a legendary Hollywood career, along with the sons.

Wednesday, October 9 Key City Theatre

Rockies Film Series: Wild Rose

This British made film tells the complicated story of Rose-Lynn Harlan, a woman on a quest to become a country music star… Rolling Stones magazine touts it as a Ballad of a Honky-Tonk woman; the story of a Scottish single mother who dreams of country-music glory is fueled by one knockout performance! We now are also fortunate to have a young performer Maddi Kiever who will perform a song she wrote called Wild Roses.

Place: Key City Theatre, Time: Wednesday, October 9th 7 pm. Tickets $12.00 at the door, phone or online. 250-426-7006. www.keycitytheatre.com

October 12 Colombo Lodge Cranbrook

Colombo Lodge event: The Columbus Day 2019 Dinner is a special celebration of the Italian Culture. The event features a dinner of Ravioli, Colombo meatballs and sauce and much more. Entertainment by Barry Graham accents the event. Tickets are $40 each and tables of 8 have preferred seating. More details are available at www.thecolombo.ca/columbusdinner. The lodge is an open not-for-profit organization with a focus on the Italian heritage and community giving. Tickets are available until October 7 from Anna at 250-421-2084 or Giacomo at 250-421-1541.

Fall Nature Park hikes in Kimberley

Sunday October 13 at 10am – “Chasing the Colours” with Dennis Bathory (403 651-5061). Meet at the Nordic Trails parking lot for a 3 hour hike to Dipper Lake and the viewpoint; returning by Shannon Trail. Bring water & snack.

Sunday October 20 – “Golden Larch Hike” with Struan Robertson (250 427-5048). This hike has two starting points. 9am at Nordic Trails parking lot for a mainly flat 10km round-trip lasting about 4hr or Riverside Campground parking on St. Mary Lake road for a short carpool up Lower Matthew Rd. Then a moderate 8km round trip for approx. 3-4 hours. Both parties will see the golden show of the Larch Trees and will meet at Dipper Lake. Bring water & snack.

Thursday and Friday, October 10 and 11

Diwali in BC – Festival of Arts and Culture, Key City Theatre

Tickets $30 Regular | $ 20 Youth | $10 Child under 12. Get your Bollywood On!” Dance Workshop PLUS Ticket to Diwali in BC $40 Featuring Shiamak Dance from Vancouver. Diwali in Cranbrook is a joyous multicultural showcase extravaganza featuring numerous dance & musical performances by local groups & professional headliners who will have you up & dancing in the aisles! Join us for an intercultural celebration of Diwali’s “victory of light over darkness!”

Dance Workshop Thursday October 10 at 6:30 pm Workshop is led by one of the Shiamak dancers. Learn the cultural context of Diwali and Bollywood style dance moves. Fee includes a ticket to the Friday October 11 performance. **Choose your seat to the October 11 performance for $40 and you are registered for the workshop. Limited tickets. Book Today.

This fall in Kimberley

Mountain Glass – Oct. 17 to 27

Glass House Xperience will be at Mountain Grass from October 17-27, parked in the back of 349 Spokane Street. Glass House has travelled extensively across Western Canada teaching glassblowing workshops, but this will be their first time coming to Kimberley. This gives area residents a chance to try this unique art form, without having to travel further than downtown Kimberley

Women for Women

November 1 Studio 64

Second Annual women’s event at Studio 64. Enjoy wine and cheese, no host bar. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Rasie a glass to support the arts. Applications from artisan vendors for the event are now being accepted. Deadline is September 30. Contact Centre 64 for application forms. 250-427-4919.

Sat. Nov. 2 Heritage Inn Cranbrook

Guitarist Ken Hamm

Ken Hamm acoustic blues with Jon Bisset. Presented by Lazy Crow Promotions. Doors open 6 p.m. show at 7:05 at the Studio Lounge Heritage Inn. 803 Cranbrook St. N. Tickets $20 advance, $25 at the door.