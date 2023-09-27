Bruce Springsteen postpones remainder of tour due to peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen, left, and Steven Van Zandt perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

The Boss is going to step away from work for a while.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday that they will be postponing their remaining 2023 tour dates so that Springsteen can continue to receive treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

The “Dancing in the Dark” singer shared the news Wednesday on social media.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” the message read. “With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

The announcement also promised that the rescheduled dates for the delayed shows will be made public next week, including the dates for the shows that were canceled earlier this month.

Those who are not able to attend the new 2024 dates will have 30 days to request a refund through their official ticketing company. Tickets for the postponed shows will remain valid for their new dates.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” Springsteen added Wednesday. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

The news comes nearly three weeks after the “Born to Run” artist postponed the remainder of his September shows to deal with the same health issue.

“Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows,” said the band’s Sept. 7 message to fans. “Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

The “Born in the U.S.A.” musician launched the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023 Tour in late April with two nights in Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic.

-By Carlos De Loera, Los Angeles Times

