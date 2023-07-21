Brushstrokes: Live art demonstrations at Art Gallery Kimberley

Art Gallery Kimberley is excited to present a series of live painting demonstrations by the talented, Calgary-based, acrylic artist Michele Doucette.

Michele brings her vision to life through highly textured paintings, each a labour of love, requiring many tiny brushstrokes and lots of patience. Her creativity is a testament to her passion for wildlife and mountain scenes, applied onto the canvas with every little brushstroke. Michele’s paintings have a unique appeal with their intricate textures and the meticulous attention to detail that goes into their creation.

During these live demonstrations at Art Gallery Kimberley on Thursday, July 20th; Saturday, July 22nd; Thursday, July 27th; and Saturday, July 29th, Michele will generously share her artistic process with us. You are welcome to join in and help Michele create the background for her “community” painting. As an added treat, she will provide a glimpse of some of the heartfelt creations for her first solo art exhibition, “Soulful Wonders of the Wild,” scheduled for the summer of 2024.

Get ready to witness the creativity and sheer dedication that Michele pours into her work, and make sure to catch this rare opportunity to experience Michele’s live painting demonstrations in which passion meets canvas and the beauty of nature slowly unfolds.