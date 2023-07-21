Acrylic artist Michelle Doucette. Photo submitted

Brushstrokes: Live art demonstrations at Art Gallery Kimberley

Art Gallery Kimberley is excited to present a series of live painting demonstrations by the talented, Calgary-based, acrylic artist Michele Doucette.

Michele brings her vision to life through highly textured paintings, each a labour of love, requiring many tiny brushstrokes and lots of patience. Her creativity is a testament to her passion for wildlife and mountain scenes, applied onto the canvas with every little brushstroke. Michele’s paintings have a unique appeal with their intricate textures and the meticulous attention to detail that goes into their creation.

During these live demonstrations at Art Gallery Kimberley on Thursday, July 20th; Saturday, July 22nd; Thursday, July 27th; and Saturday, July 29th, Michele will generously share her artistic process with us. You are welcome to join in and help Michele create the background for her “community” painting. As an added treat, she will provide a glimpse of some of the heartfelt creations for her first solo art exhibition, “Soulful Wonders of the Wild,” scheduled for the summer of 2024.

Get ready to witness the creativity and sheer dedication that Michele pours into her work, and make sure to catch this rare opportunity to experience Michele’s live painting demonstrations in which passion meets canvas and the beauty of nature slowly unfolds.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Home searched in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing is tied to uncle of long-dead suspect

Just Posted

The Canadian Rockies International Airport north of Cranbrook has been placed on evacuation alert, along with 71 properties in the RDEK jurisdiction. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Cranbrook airport placed under evacuation alert due to St. Mary’s River wildfire

Acrylic artist Michelle Doucette. Photo submitted
Brushstrokes: Live art demonstrations at Art Gallery Kimberley

Screenshot from a video posted to social media appearing to depict an individual claiming responsibility for lighting numerous wildfires.
RCMP investigate man who falsely claimed he started wildfire in Cranbrook area

Naloxone is used to neutralize opioid overdose. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
Toxic drug supply claims 184 lives in June: BC Coroners Service