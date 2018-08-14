Buckman Coe outdoor concert at Centre 64 kicks off Kaleidoscope

MIKE REDFERN

The 2018 Kimberley Kaleidoscope arts festival kicks off this Saturday, August 18, with an outdoor concert and dance at Centre 64. Headline band Buckman Coe will bring its lively funk/reggae/soul/electronic sounds to the outdoor stage starting at 7.30 p.m. They will be preceded at 6 p.m. by local rock ‘n’ rollers, Riff, featuring Marty Musser, Barry Pasiechnyk, Robin Douglas, and vocalist Cindy Lou Muise.

The Buckman Coe band will feature Coe on guitar/vocals and Adam Shaikh on keyboard and synthesizer, with a backing band featuring trombone and saxophone. Coe and Shaikh appeared the previous weekend at Shambala in their alternate persona of Monkeydragon. Over the past three or four years Buckman Coe has performed all over the world, including Australia, Taiwan, and Hawaii, and has appeared at many festivals around BC and the Pacific Northwest, including Kaslo Jazz Etc. and the Vancouver Jazz Festival.

Admission to this outdoor concert is by donation at the gates, which open at 5 p.m. While a limited amount of picnic table seating is available, it is advised to bring your own lawn chair for comfort. Starting at 5.30 p.m., food service will be available with hamburgers and hot dogs from the Elks Club grill and pies and other goodies from the Bears Eatery food booth. The bar will be open for beer, wine, soft drinks and water.

Two more concerts follow during the Kaleidoscope festival. Kimberley’s Don Davies Quintet will be featured Wednesday night for Jazz Night at Studio 64. This upbeat local band will be providing jazz favourites to dance and listen to, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are just $15 in advance from Centre 64 (info@kimberleyarts.com/250-427-4919) or at the door. Doors open at 7.30 p.m. for cabaret-style seating and a no-host bar.

Closing the festival on Saturday night, August 25, will be a concert in the theatre at Centre 64 featuring Edmonton’s popular bluegrass quartet, the Bix Mix Boys. Darcy Whiteside, banjo, Logan Sarchfield, guitar, Jim Storey, upright bass, and Terry Nadasdi, mandolin, bring an Albertan and Canadian interpretation to the bluegrass genre. Their self-titled album, The Bix Mix Boys, was released in 2013 and has been played on radio stations across BC, Alberta, Manitoba, the NWT, and Ontario. Tickets for this show are $25, available at Centre 64 (info@kimberleyarts.com/250-427-4919) or at the door. There will be a wine and beer bar open in the gallery before the show and during the intermission.

For more information about events at the Kimberley Kaleidoscope festival, pick up a brochure at Centre 64.

Previous story
Cap reseller ticket prices, control bots, B.C. told

Just Posted

Buckman Coe outdoor concert at Centre 64 kicks off Kaleidoscope

MIKE REDFERN The 2018 Kimberley Kaleidoscope arts festival kicks off this Saturday,… Continue reading

Corbin evacuation order downgraded to alert

RDEK warns 10 property owners southeast of Sparwood to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Missing person in Jumbo Pass is woman from Cranbrook

Multiple search and rescue organizations from around the region are looking for missing hiker

Know It All

Weekly entertainment listings

Kimberley swimmers bring home 12 medals from Colville swim meet

PAM DRYDALE What can be said about this team that hasn’t been… Continue reading

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

The grief of this orca mother may not be visible anymore, but we must not forget.

Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Delta police have secured 94 charges against seven people, including drug and firearm offences

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year: report

Firm points to factors such possibility of more trade protectionism, rising interest rates

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional

Community convenant of Langley’s Trinity Western University has been centre of rights debate

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

Most Read

  • Buckman Coe outdoor concert at Centre 64 kicks off Kaleidoscope

    MIKE REDFERN The 2018 Kimberley Kaleidoscope arts festival kicks off this Saturday,…