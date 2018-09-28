Trevor Lundy (right) directs the cast of “The Tin Woman” at the Studio-Stage Door in Cranbrook. Corey Bullock file.

CCT hosts Canadian Premiere of ‘Tin Woman’

For the Townsman

Cranbrook Community Theatre opens the 2018-2019 theatre season with Sean Grennan’s poignant play ”The Tin Woman” directed Trevor Lundy.

“The Tin Woman” is inspired by a true story. It is a heartwarming comedy that is a beautifully scripted piece of theatre that depicts family drama, humour and hope

Cranbrook Community Theatre has the honour of performing the Canadian Premiere of this play, a fact that Trevor Lundy is very excited about. It is also the second time Trevor has directed a play by this particular author. The first was “Making God Laugh,” which was CCT’s fall production in 2015.

“The Tin Woman” boasts a stellar cast. Newcomer to Cranbrook Community Theatre, but not new at all to the stage is Candice Fisk, who is portraying Joy, a young woman who is feeling survivor’s remorse after receiving a heart transplant. She decides she wants to meet the family of her donor, Jack, played by theatre veteran Jeff Cooper.

Marnée Bellavance plays Alice, Jack’s mother; Thom McCaughey plays Hank, Jack’s father and Kimberly Frixel portrays Sammy, Jack’s sister.

Rounding out the cast are two newcomers to our stage, Sarah Turk, who plays Joy’s friend, Darla and Maureen Williamson, portraying Joy’s nurse.

Behind the scenes: Jennifer Ternoway is the stage manager, Corey Bullock is the costume designer and Michelle McCue is producer, along with many other volunteers whose efforts are vital to each and every CCT production.

Tickets are available at Lotus Books for $15 for CCT Members and $18 for non-members. Performances begin Friday October 12th at 7:30 and runs Saturday October 13th, October 18th-20th, and October 24th-27th. There is a special matinee performance at 2 pm on Sunday October 14th.

Previous story
Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver
Next story
Rockies Film Fest unveils fall season

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council approves Road Closure Bylaw

Kimberley City Council has approved a road closure for the lane east… Continue reading

Kimberley creator receives $50,000 grant from StoryHive to bring their documentary to life

Margo Nelson is the subject of a documentary on traumatic brain injury.

Nitro Xpress sweep Montana state teams in weekend tournament

The Kimberley Academy female team has experienced a successful start to its… Continue reading

Kimberley Rotary Club raising funds for ShelterBox program at Fall Fair

The Kimberley Fall Fair is taking place this weekend, Saturday, Sept. 29… Continue reading

Books for Kids Campaign Kicks Off in October

Invermere. B.C. – The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL), its staff… Continue reading

Watch: Kimberley schools raise over $3300 for Terry Fox Foundation

The Kimberley schools’ annual Terry Fox Fundraiser has raised $3350. This funding… Continue reading

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh’s fierce defence

After seeing Ford’s powerful testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing to match hers.

Stetski calls on feds to address housing, homelessness

Kootenay Columbia MP says housing should be treated as a human right.

India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

India’s Supreme Court lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

B.C. split on favoured voting system, 1/3 still not sure: poll

With less than a month before ballots are mailed to voters, B.C. appears to be headed for a tight race

B.C. church asks parishioners to turn on mobile devices

Pastor Jeff Germo started his sermon by asking people to take out their phones, click on a Mentimeter link and punch in a code

Club Penguin announces closure

After 13 years in business, Club Penguin will soon be “sunsetting.”

Most Read