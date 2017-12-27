Tom Thomson’s iconic Tamaracks painting (The Art History Archive file).

Centre 64 invites you to the Art Movies series

The series will feature three different films based on popular artists.

This coming January, Centre 64 will begin their Friday night Art Movie program.

On January, 19 at 7:30p.m. the first film of the year, Painted Land: In Search of the Group of Seven, will kick off the program. The 70-minute film recounts the adventures of three modern day sleuths determined to track down the precise locations of paintings created by the iconic group of Canadian artists.

Arts Council Volunteer, Elaine Rudser said, “past meets present as the film weaves art history with modern exploration of the rugged wilderness of Northern Ontario that inspired the creation of so many well-known paintings.”

The film series continues with The Dali Dimension: Decoding the Mind of a Genius to be shown February 16 at 7:30p.m. and concludes with West Wind: The Vision of Tom Thomson on March 16 at 7:30p.m.

Admission is by donation and light snacks will be provided. For more information visit www.kimberleyarts.com.

