Columbia Basin Culture Tour in Kimberley this weekend

Twila and Tony Austin are two of the artists who will be at Dragon’s Rest studio this Saturday and Sunday as part of the Columbia Basin Cultural Tour. Submitted file

The Columbia Basin Culture Tour returns to Kimberley this weekend.

There are five venues on the Kimberley arm of the tour, Lori Joe Art Studio, Tegan Whitsel Art & Design, Kimberley Arts Council-Centre 64, Helen Robertson and Dragon’s Rest Working Studios, Gallery & Dragon Iron Forge. Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, August 11 & 12.

Dragon’s Rest has been a venue since the tours inception, and this year, Twila and Tony Austin have created the Creekside Artists and invited three local artists to show at their venue. Sandy Moser, Tyrone Johnson and Walter Comper will join the Austins at Dragon’s Rest.

Twila is a Silversmith, Jeweller, Ceramicist, Ikebana Artist & Noh Mask Carver. Tony is an Artist-Blacksmith, Metal Sculptor, Silversmith, Sumi-e Artist & Mask Carver.

Sandy Moser, originally from the B.C. Coast now residing in Kimberley, is a Portrait Artist, working in quality coloured pencil, graphite, pastel and recently acrylics.

Tyrone Johnson a Master Carver collects cottonwood bark, carving Hobbit Houses and mystical wood-spirits, which are hiding in the bark and are said to keep evil spirits away.

Walter Comper, a long time resident of Kimberley, is a Recycled Metal Artist, Engraver and Carver, known for his life-sized metal engravings and sculptures.

All of the Creekside Artists accept commissions and will have pieces for viewing and for sale. To find Dragon’s Rest, follow Mark Creek from the Platzl, west to 35 Ross Street, we are literally up the creek.

This year’s Culture Tour features 83 locations across the Basin. Self-directed and free of charge, the culture tour is a great opportunity to meet people behind the scenes at galleries and museums, visit studios not normally open, shop for original art or fine crafts and experience special events planned only for this weekend.Full arts/venue profiles are available at www.cbtculturetour.com.