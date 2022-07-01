Coming this August: Kimberley Kaleidoscope

The Theatre at Centre 64, site of many Kaleidoscope events. John Allen/Bulletin file

Kimberley’s Kaleidoscope Festival returned to an in person event in 2021, which was pulled off successfully over four days rather than a week.

This year, Kaleidoscope returns with a full week’s schedule of events that are sure to please the arts lover in all of us.

Kaleidoscope runs from August 20 to 27, 2022 and will present a series of visual, performing and literary arts at Centre 64 and downtown Kimberley.

Here are some of the highlights planned.

On Saturday, August 20, at 7:30 p.m. there is an outdoor concert featuring The Hilties. Admission is by donation.

Next up on Sunday,August 21 there is a Children’s Festival featuring Kiki the Eco Elf. That event is free. There is also a performance by DerRic Starlight’s Indigenous Puppets. Admission to the Starlight show is $10 adults and $5 for kids.

there is also a Pottery & Sip ceramics workshop at 7:30 p.m. with artists Helen Robertson.

On Tuesday, August 23 check out Date Night Under the Stars featuring jazz music from Kimberley’s Take Four. That’s at 7:30 with tickets $22.

Wednesday, August 24 it’s the always popular Paint and Sip night. $30 members $36 non-members.

Thursday, August 25 it’s Grandmama Speak featuring Shayna Jones and Rufus Cappadocia. Shayna Jones is an award-winning professional performance artist specializing in the Traditional Oral Storytelling of African and Afro-Diasporic Folklore. Joined by Canadian-American cellist, Rufus Cappadocia the show is in the Centre 64 Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25.

Also on Thursday it’s day two of the Pottery & Sip Ceramics workshop. 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, it’s the Kaleidoscope Festival Gala at 7:30 p.m.

And it all wraps up on Saturday, August 27 with Carly’s Angels Drag Show at the Centre 64 Theatre. These performers have been to Kimberley before and their shows sell out.

