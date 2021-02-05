A video of Morgan Wallen showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

A video of Morgan Wallen showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

Country singer Morgan Wallen pulled from B.C. radio stations following use of racial slur

Metro Vancouver’s 93.7 JR Country and Country 107.1 are just some of the stations involved in the North American boycott

Music from singer Morgan Wallen has been pulled from B.C. radio stations after the American was captured on video Tuesday (Feb.2) uttering the ‘N-word.’

Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, which oversees more than 60 stations in Western Canada – including Vancouver’s 93.7 JR Country – has made the move to nix Wallen’s music it broadcasts.

According to its director of programming, Ross Winters, the singer’s behaviour went against the company’s “culture of diversity and inclusion.”

“Morgan made unacceptable comments and that all songs by the artist have been removed from all of our country stations,” Winters told Black Press Media.

Lower Mainland radio station Country 107.1 will also refrain from playing the artist’s music, according to national country director Wendy Duff.

She said, “we have pulled his songs from all of our Country radio stations, indefinitely.”

Less than 24 hours after footage of the racist incident surfaced online, Wallen was “indefinitely suspended” from his music label Big Loud Records.

“Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely… in wake of recent events, ” the Nashville-based company said in a statement.

READ MORE: Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges, says RCMP


Most Read