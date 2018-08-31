Director Trevor Lundy speaking with cast mates of The Tin Woman during a rehearsal on Wednesday, August 30, 2018. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents The Tin Woman

Rehearsals are underway for CCT’s first production of the season, running Oct. 12 to 27, 2018.

Rehearsals are underway for Cranbrook Community Theatre’s (CCT) first play of the season, The Tin Woman.

The Tin Woman runs at The Stage Door in Cranbrook from October 12 & 13, 18 to 21 and 24 to 27, 2018. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of one matinee at 2p.m. on October 14.

Tickets will soon be on sale at a cost of $15 for members and $18 for non-members, available at Lotus Books.

Written by Sean Grennan and directed by Trevor Lundy, Tin Woman is about a woman named Joy who, instead of relishing life after her heart transplant, enters a downward spiral, unsure whether she truly deserves a second chance.

Meanwhile, Alice and Hank mourn the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy. At a friend’s urging, Joy tracks down Jack’s family to find closure. Are Alice, Hank and their daughter Sammy ready to accept Jack’s death? Based on a true story, the Tin Woman uses humour and pathos to explore loss, family, and what it means to be given a new life.

The dedicated team have been rehearsing since the end of June and Director Trevor Lundy says progress at rehearsals is “fantastic”.

“We have such a talented and giving cast who are willing to take risks to make this a better show,” said Lundy. “I believe this will be a truly special production for both our cast as well as the audiences that see it.”

Following the Tin Woman will be Amigo’s Blue Guitar from Feb. 8 to 23, 2019, written by Joan MacLeod and directed by Alexander Gilmour. The final play of the 2018/19 season will be The Diary of Anne Frank from April 26 to May 11, 2019, adaptation by Wendy Kesselman and directed by Michelle McCue.

 

The Bulletin went behind the scenes on Wednesday to observe rehearsals for Cranbrook Community Theatre’s production of The Tin Woman. Pictured here are Stage Manager Jenn Ternoway (front) and actor Thom McCaughey (back). (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

The Tin Woman runs at The Stage Door in Cranbrook from October 12 to 27, 2018. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file). The Tin Woman runs at The Stage Door in Cranbrook from October 12 to 27, 2018. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

The Tin Woman runs at The Stage Door in Cranbrook from October 12 to 27, 2018. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Actor Thom McCaughey, who plays Frank in Cranbrook Community Theatre’s production of the Tin Woman, is pictured going over some of his lines while his cast-mates rehearse a scene on stage. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Previous story
B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences
Next story
Kimberley Outdoor Movie Night

Just Posted

Council approves road closure on Ross St. A

Kimberley City Council has approved first, second and third readings of a… Continue reading

Kimberley Outdoor Movie Night

Kootenay Savings will screen The Incredibles 2 at Kimberley Alpine Resort on September 7, 2018.

Containment lines continue to hold on Meachen Creek fire

BC Wildfire Service reported Friday morning that all containment lines continue to… Continue reading

Kimberley schools evacuation plans

Schools prepared should Kimberley evacuation alert be upgraded

KUMR to hold community appreciation weekend

The weekend of September 8 and 9, the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway… Continue reading

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

Person suffers burns after explosion, fire at B.C. homeless camp

Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

Vehicle fire near Jaffray spreads to surrounding grass; crews extinguish

Although the vehicle is a total loss, there were no injuries and the fire was fully extinguished.

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

Most Read