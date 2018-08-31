Cranbrook Community Theatre presents The Tin Woman

Rehearsals are underway for CCT’s first production of the season, running Oct. 12 to 27, 2018.

Rehearsals are underway for Cranbrook Community Theatre’s (CCT) first play of the season, The Tin Woman.

The Tin Woman runs at The Stage Door in Cranbrook from October 12 & 13, 18 to 21 and 24 to 27, 2018. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of one matinee at 2p.m. on October 14.

Tickets will soon be on sale at a cost of $15 for members and $18 for non-members, available at Lotus Books.

Written by Sean Grennan and directed by Trevor Lundy, Tin Woman is about a woman named Joy who, instead of relishing life after her heart transplant, enters a downward spiral, unsure whether she truly deserves a second chance.

Meanwhile, Alice and Hank mourn the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy. At a friend’s urging, Joy tracks down Jack’s family to find closure. Are Alice, Hank and their daughter Sammy ready to accept Jack’s death? Based on a true story, the Tin Woman uses humour and pathos to explore loss, family, and what it means to be given a new life.

The dedicated team have been rehearsing since the end of June and Director Trevor Lundy says progress at rehearsals is “fantastic”.

“We have such a talented and giving cast who are willing to take risks to make this a better show,” said Lundy. “I believe this will be a truly special production for both our cast as well as the audiences that see it.”

Following the Tin Woman will be Amigo’s Blue Guitar from Feb. 8 to 23, 2019, written by Joan MacLeod and directed by Alexander Gilmour. The final play of the 2018/19 season will be The Diary of Anne Frank from April 26 to May 11, 2019, adaptation by Wendy Kesselman and directed by Michelle McCue.

The Bulletin went behind the scenes on Wednesday to observe rehearsals for Cranbrook Community Theatre’s production of The Tin Woman. Pictured here are Stage Manager Jenn Ternoway (front) and actor Thom McCaughey (back). (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

