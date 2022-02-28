Cranbrook resident to compete on Big Brother Canada season 10

Pictured is a screen-shot from the Big Brother Canada website, of Cranbrook resident Jess Gowling. Gowling is a contestant on the Big Brother Canada show, season 10.

Jess Gowling is in the running for the grand prize of $100K and the Big Brother title

Cranbrook resident Jessica Gowling has been announced as a contestant on Big Brother Canada.

The popular reality TV show takes place in a yet-to-be-known location, and Gowling is participating in the 10th season. The show airs on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 on Global.

The premise of the show puts 15 houseguests together, vying for a prize of $100,000 cash as well as a brand new wardrobe and travel experience. The houseguests compete in various competitions in order to win power and safety inside the house, before voting off a fellow houseguest.

According to Gowling’s profile on the Big Brother Canada website, Gowling is an “eccentric visual artist and super-fan” who will “slip under the radar by plating a cool, calm and collected social game”.

The profile also says that Gowling has a master plan to outwit the competition and claim the crown.

“My name is Jess, I’m from Cranbrook, B.C. and I’m a professional visual artist,” Gowling says in their bio video. “I do etching, mixed media paintings and ink illustrations. I do it all, baby.”

Gowling goes on to say that one of their biggest sellers is their Oracle deck – a collection of cards that provide guidance and perspective on humans’ lived experiences.

“I’m a very intuitive person, I get a good read on most things,” Gowling says in the video. “The biggest challenge in the game will be deciphering between my intuition and my paranoia. I’m not okay with being put into boxes. I’m a complete non-conformist. I identify as gender-queer and my pronouns are she and they. There is male and female, and there’s a huge spectrum in-between. In that huge spectrum of non-binary-ness I hover between female and non-binary.

“I didn’t pick this flesh-suit, I am more-so my mind and my soul than I am this physical existence that you see in front of you. I have spent the last 11 years of my life with my partner…he’s just a wonderful and supportive human.”

Gowling says they are a super-fan of the show Big Brother, and they have seen every season of Big Brother Canada multiple times.

“My strategy is two-fold. Number one is to be fluid and flexible and the other part of my strategy is to be very social,” Gowling says in the cast bio video. “I’m not the most physical person so all those gym-rats will probably destroy me at the physical competitions, but I will beat those bad boys at the mental comps with this cerebral aptitude. I’m going to win Big Brother Canada 10 because I don’t just dream of doing things, I do them. Wish me luck kids.”

This year’s contenders are from across the country; B.C., Alberta, Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Gowling has been reached for comment.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

