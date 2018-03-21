Cranbrook welcomes the Thrashpocalypse

Heavy metal monsters Anthrax and Testament play Western Financial Place May 18

Folks, it might get loud. It might get heavy. As in metal.

The legendary thrash metal band Anthrax is coming to rock out Cranbrook this spring, and bringing along Testament, as part of Anthrax’s Thrashpocalypse tour.

Anthrax and Testament take the stage the stage at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook on May 18, and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 23.

In its 37-year career, Anthrax has been a pioneering band with an unique style, sound and heavy brand of thrash metal, and are ranked in the “Big Four,” with Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth, as the bands that defined the speed/thrash metal genre. Anthrax sold 2.5 million records in the United States from 1991 to 2004, and 10 million worldwide

They are also, incidentally, the first metal band to have its music heard on Mars, when NASA played “Got The Time” to wake up the Mars Rover.

Anthrax is noted for its live performances, and Joey Belladonna (vocals), Jonathan Donais (guitar), Scott Ian (guitar), Frank Bello (bass) and Charlie Benante (drums) are bringing the full-on deal to Western Financial Place May 18.

Joining Anthrax will be another top metal quintet, the San Francisco area’s Testament. For over three decades, Chuck Billy [vocals], Eric Peterson [guitar], Alex Skolnick [guitar], Steve DiGiorgio [bass], and Gene Hoglan [drums] have consistently delivered unadulterated, unbridled, and unbreakable metal in its purest form without compromise or any signs of slowing down.

Anthrax and Testament are bringing the Thrashpocalypse to Western Financial Place in Cranbrook May 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 23 at 10 am, at Western Financial Place, on line at tickets.cranbrook.ca or at 250-426-7328. Ticket prices are $69.95, $65 and $55.

