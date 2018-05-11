Vince Weber

Dancer of the Month, May 2018, Vince Weber

Vince is 10 years old and attends T.M. Roberts Elementary School. Vince is in his 3rd year of classes and is currently taking lessons in Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Street Jazz & Acro at our Cranbrook studio location. Vince is also a member of our newly formed Rising Star Competitive Dance Team and has been working very hard this year in preparation for all his competitions. His other interests include watching movies, playing soccer and camping. For his efforts Vince will receive gift cards from Grubstake Pizza, Dairy Queen Cranbrook, Itunes and Kootenay Dance Academy 2018 Summer Dance Intensive. Vince will also have the chance to be named “Dancer of the Year” at Kootenay Dance Academy’s year end production in May. With this title, the winner will receive a scholarship from Artistic Director Leslie Lindberg to help further their dance education.

Congratulations Vince!

Previous story
KAC launches Take a Seat Campaign

Just Posted

KAC launches Take a Seat Campaign

The Kimberley Arts Council is raising funds for the replacement of the seats at Centre 64.

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA relects on a year in office

It has now been a year since Doug Clovechok (BC Liberals) was… Continue reading

Man sentenced to 42 months in manslaughter case

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism, advocate says

Alberta man founded #makeitawkward campaign in 2016 after a man in a car hurled a racial slur at him

Hundreds evacuated as flood waters continue to rise in Boundary region

The RDKB issued more evacuation orders Thursday morning.

WATCH: Kimberley’s Walk With Your Doc

Every year, Doctors and patients across British Columbia participate in the World… Continue reading

B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

The owner said the nine-year old dog started swaying from side to side upon arriving home

Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

In a split 7-2 decision, the court overturned earlier rulings that found the garage 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

Family of man accused of Toronto van attack devastated and grieving for victims

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

Flooding forces thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior

Nearly 2,700 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in British Columbia’s southern Interior

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence.

McCain Irrelevant, ‘He’s Dying Anyway,’ White House aide reportedly says

AP sources: A White House official dismissed a view expressed by Sen. McCain, says ‘he’s dying’

UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been deployed

Most Read

  • Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

    All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence.

  • KAC launches Take a Seat Campaign

    The Kimberley Arts Council is raising funds for the replacement of the seats at Centre 64.

  • Dancer of the Month, May 2018, Vince Weber

    Vince is 10 years old and attends T.M. Roberts Elementary School. Vince…