Dani Strong returns to the Centre 64 stage for solo concert

Hot on the heels of her startling performance as guest entertainer at the Centre 64 theatre renovation gala show on December 14, singer/songwriter Dani Strong will return to Centre 64 on February 28 for a solo concert in Studio 64. It will be her last concert before departing on a month-long cross-Canada tour, Songbirds & Heartstrings, with friend and fellow artist Mallory Johnson on March 23.

Variously billed as a country, alternative country, roots and rock performer, Dani is fast building a national and international reputation as a powerful vocalist with a big personality, depth and charm. Her debut album ‘Time to Breathe’ hit #1 on iTunes country charts and #2 over all genres. Her latest single, ‘Not Right Now’, was nominated for two awards at the 2019 International Indie Music Awards in New York City and also featured in a film. It is one of the songs on her second album which is due to be released this summer.

Those in the audience at the December 14 show at Centre 64 will attest to her exceptional ability as a songwriter and a captivating performer who won over her audience with her wit and humour as well as her haunting execution of her emotional pieces. Kimberley Arts Council is delighted to welcome her back for a more complete performance than was possible at the gala show.

Advance tickets, priced $24 for KAC-C64 members and $26 for non-members, are available at Centre 64 (250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com). Tickets at the door are $28. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

Concerts