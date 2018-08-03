Dueling Pianos show to raise funds for Kimberley Disabled Ski Association

Shane Young is one of two performers in the World Famous Dueling Pianos show that will be coming to Kimberley this September (Dueling Pianos file).

This September the world Famous Dueling Pianos Show will be at the Kimberley Conference and Athlete Training Centre as part of a charity fundraiser for the Kimberley Disabled Ski Association (Dreadnaught Ski Racing).

As a press release from RCR and Kimberley Alpine Resort states, the Kimberley Disabled Skiing Association is instrumental in bringing world class adaptive and other ski races to the community.

“They are an integral part of the community and we are proud to have them in our home town,” said the release.

On Sunday, September 16, Las Vegas is coming to Kimberley with the Dueling Pianos Show, presented by the Kimberley Disabled Skiing Association, Kimberley Conference Centre, Kimberley Alpine Resort, B104 & The Drive FM, and the Investors Group Cranbrook Wally Eddy.

Tickets are $69.95 and include a deluxe prime rib buffet dinner, or book two show tickets and one night’s stay at Trickle Creek Lodge for $219.90 plus tax. Doors open at 5p.m., with dinner at 6 and the show kicks off at 7:30p.m., running until 10:30. Local businesses are welcome and encouraged to purchase a full table of 8 to 10 tickets.

The Dueling Pianos show is 100 per cent request-based, meaning the audience decides what tunes will be played throughout the performance.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 250.427.4881 or visit skikimberley.com.