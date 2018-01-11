The East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival is fast approaching and the deadline for all entries is January 15.

Anyone young and old can sign up online (with or without a teacher) at events.solarislive.com/EKPAF (this link can also be found on the festival website at ekperformingarts.com).

Festival dates have been changed to February 26 – March 9th (before March break, the same as other BC festival dates).

All sessions and classes will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church (including the Showcase Gala on Wednesday March 14th).

Classes are in four categories: Speech Arts, Voice, Piano and/or Strings!

All are welcome (at any age, with or without experience) to participate! Volunteers are welcome too and much needed (call Amy at 250-919-5726).

Also there is a free Speech Arts workshop March 2nd at 2pm for anyone interested!

Hats off to the 2018 East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival!