English acoustic folk duo Sandtimer in concert at Studio 64, Kimberley

Fresh from performing at the Maumbury Festival in Dorchester, England, on August 26 come the acoustic indie folk band, Sandtimer, to open a BC tour with a concert at Studio 64, Kimberley, on Saturday, August 31.

Sandtimer comprises classically trained pianist turned acoustic guitarist and songwriter, Robert Sword, and oceanography graduate turned acoustic guitarist and songwriter, Simon Thomas, who frequently perform as a duo. At home in the UK they also perform as a four piece band with Simon’s sister Rachel on bass and vocals and percussionist Alex Jackson. For this tour we anticipate a trio comprising Robert, Simon and Rachel.

Sandtimer’s music often centres on the passage of time, on themes of reflection, escapism, and hope. They recorded a full album, Two Sides, Two Mirrors, in 2017 and have 2 Eps and 3 singles out. You can listen to samples of their music on their website. Their recordings have been featured on UK radio and they have toured the UK, northern Europe, and western Canada to enthusiastic reviews. This 10-concert tour begins in Kimberley and ends in Parksville on Vancouver Island.

Saturday’s Sandtimer concert at Studio 64 (not part of the Live at Studio 64 season) starts at 8 p.m. with doors open at 7 p.m. Cranbrook pianist Maddisun will be playing in the Gallery from 7 to 7.45 p.m. when bar service will be available. Tickets for this concert range from $24 to $28 and are available from Centre 64 (250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com) or online at eastkootenay.snapd.com.

The Live at Studio 64 fall jazz/blues series opens September 21 with the Dirk Quinn Jazz Quartet, followed on October 19th by blues with Holly Hyatt, and ending November 23 with Vancouver jazz vocalist Andrea Superstein. Individual tickets and season passes are available at Centre 64 and at eastkootenay.snapd.com.