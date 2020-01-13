Evergreen 2020 Coming to Centre 64

A fun and informative event designed for the mature woman, Evergreen 2020 will be held at Centre 64, Kimberley, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2 pm to 5:00 pm.

Including multimedia presentations on topics of interest to women of a “certain age” (positive aging, the value of community, female archetypes and more), the featured presenter is Suzanne Thompson, RMT, (Director of the Kootenay Therapy Center, Cranbrook, BC) .

The afternoon will include healthful snacks and beverages, time to meet up with old and new friends, and an opportunity to use positive and supportive intention to create change in our lives.

Cost: $25.00, tickets available at Centre 64 (64 Deer Park Ave., 250-427-4919)