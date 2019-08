Kimberley concert goers enjoy the great line up of concerts at Studio 64. Kimberley Arts Council photo.

CAROLYN GRANT

The Kimberley Arts Council continues to bring exciting concerts to Studio 64, and has just announced the next three concerts for the Fall Concert Series.

Coming up first on September 21 is the Dirk Quinn Jazz Quartet, 8 p.m Studio 64.

Next up is Holly Hyatt on October 19, followed by Andrea Superstein on November 23. Keep thos dates in mind. Tickets go on sale soon.